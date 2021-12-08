FPU women’s ice hockey waxed by Dartmouth
WINCHENDON, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team surrendered three goals in a span of just 3:35 early in the first period on Tuesday night, and it would not get any better from there inside the Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
The Ravens trailed 4-0 after one and gave up two more in the second, on the way to a 7-0, non-conference loss to Dartmouth. Seven different players scored for the Big Green.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 8-7-1 and has lost three in a row, while Dartmouth improves to 5-8-0.
The Ravens are on the road this weekend for their final action before the winter break, with a non-conference weekend series at Union. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday at Messa Rink in Schenectady, N.Y.
Area Sports Schedule, Dec. 8
Boys Hockey
Monadnock at Brattleboro Union, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Keene vs. Pinkerton, Exeter at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
ConVal vs. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Keene State at Plymouth State, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Keene State at Plymouth State, 5:30 p.m.