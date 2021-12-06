Keene State men dominate Southern Maine
Nate Siow exploded for 20 points in the first half and the Keene State College men’s basketball team built a 56-16 halftime lead in an eventual 101-53 pounding of the University of Southern Maine in the Little East Conference opener for both teams at Spaulding Gymnasium Saturday afternoon.
Playing for the first time since last Saturday’s 92-74 win at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Owls showed no signs of any rust, as they led by 20 points (24-4) less than eight minutes into the game en route to their biggest win in series history over the Huskies (5-5, 0-1 LEC), who entered with victories in back-to-back games this week against St. Joseph’s College (Maine) and at Colby College but were handed their seventh consecutive double-digit loss in Keene.
Siow played 22 minutes in the game, 18 of which came in the opening half, and put together another impressive showing with 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3-PT), five assists, four rebounds, and four steals. He routinely knifed through Southern Maine’s defense, including on KSC’s very first possession, and then hit consecutive threes on back-to-back three’s to put the Owls in front 19-4 at the 14:21 mark of the opening half.
The sophomore point guard then added two free throws for an 8-0 personal run as Keene State was well on their way from there in the first game of a busy stretch that sees them play five games (including an exhibition game at Division I University of New Hampshire) between now and Dec. 13.
Southern Maine did not reach eight points as a team until 11:02 was left in the first half and was held to an 8-for-26 (31 percent) shooting mark in the period.
Behind 10 boards from Jeric Cichon, Keene State also controlled the glass 44-25 including 14-2 on the offensive end. Jeff Hunter finished with an efficient 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting, making both of his triples, and eight rebounds, while Octavio Brito was also in double-figures with 14 points (6-11 FG).
KSC shot 54 percent overall, including a 58 percent clip in a second half where head coach Ryan Cain got 15 different players action.
Justin Williams had nine points (3-3 FG, 3-3 FT) and two assists in the second half, while Tyler Dill scored seven (2-3 3-PT).
Cody Hawes led Southern Maine with 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3-PT), nine rebounds, and three assists but had seven turnovers. Marcus Christopher added 10 points.
Keene State (6-1, 1-0 LEC) has a quick turnaround, visiting Emerson College (5-2) on Monday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
KSC women’s basketball drops third straight
The Keene State College women’s basketball team went without a field goal for over eight minutes in the first half and was held to 32-percent shooting overall in the game — including a 2-for-15 mark from three — as the University of Southern Maine won for the first time since its season opener by a 59-43 final in Little East Conference action Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium.
The Owls went ahead 5-0 on a three-point play by Rylee Burgess and bucket by Aryanna Murray in the opening three minutes (the second consecutive game building a 5-0 lead), but then did not score again from the field until Samantha Lee’s three-pointer with 8:41 left in the second quarter as USM at one point scored 12 consecutive points to surge in front before three free throws by Hailey Derosia with no time left in the first made it a four-point game (12-8) after one.
KSC expanded its run to 10-0 early in the second to retake the lead as Murray made it 15-12 at the 7:14 mark, but then another drought commenced as they went three minutes without a basket, allowing the Huskies to jump back ahead by three.
They wound up never trailing again as Keene State shot season-low percentages from the field and three-point range.
Keene State was paced by 10 points apiece from Murray (4-10 FG, six rebounds) and Derosia (3-7 FG, 4-5 FT). Jackie Alibrandi had six points and six assists, but the Owls fell to 2-3 at home.
They were also hampered by foul trouble all day, as Derosia fouled out and Burgess and Lee each had four, three in the first half.
Keene State (3-5, 0-1 LEC) next visits Plymouth State University (1-4, 0-1) for a league game on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m.
FPU men take OT thriller from SNHU
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team outlasted the Southern New Hampshire University Penmen on Saturday evening in the Fieldhouse, 87-83 in overtime.
The Ravens led by seven at the half, and by as many as 12 in the second half, but SNHU rallied down the stretch to force overtime.
With Franklin Pierce up by two on an Isaiah Moore layup, freshman Sean Trumper provided a three-point dagger with 95 seconds to play, as the Ravens poured in 14 points in overtime.
Franklin Pierce improves to 4-3 (2-1 NE10), while SNHU falls to 5-3 (2-2 NE10).
Penmen sophomore Noah Kamba led all players with 24 points, followed by the Ravens junior Maxwell Zegarowski with 23. In total, four players eclipsed 20 points on the day, with sophomore Matt Becht recording 22 for Southern New Hampshire, and Moore adding 20 for the Ravens. Franklin Pierce sophomore Sean Bresnan earned the game’s only double-double, with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kamba dished out seven assists, while Moore provided five.
The Ravens are back in action on Sunday, Dec. 12, when they travel to Bentley for an NE10 contest at 2 p.m. in Waltham, Mass.
FPU women’s basketball falls at Bentley
WALTHAM, Mass. — Senior Emma Carter recorded a game-high 24 points, including a trio of three-pointers, but the Franklin Pierce women’s basketball team suffered a 78-65 loss at the hands of the Bentley University on Saturday at the Dana Center in Waltham, Mass.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 5-3 (1-1 NE10), while Bentley improves 5-2 (4-0 NE10).
The Ravens are back in action on Sunday, Dec. 12, when they hold their home opener, against NE10 and intrastate foe Saint Anselm, at 2 p.m.
Three-goal lead slips away as Franklin Pierce women’s hockey Falls at LIU
EAST MEADOW, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team came out like a house afire on Saturday afternoon and built a 3-0 lead through 21 minutes of play, but Long Island University had the game level before the second period was through and then struck for the game-winner midway through the third to pull out a 4-3 victory in New England Women’s Hockey Alliance play and finish off the weekend sweep.
Sophomore Brooke Remington scored twice in defeat for the Ravens.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 8-6-1 (5-3-0 NEWHA), while LIU improves to 10-7-0 (10-0-0 NEWHA). It marked the first time in program history the Ravens held a three-goal lead in a game they would go on to lose.
Sophomore Suzette Faucher finished with 32 saves against 36 shots and suffered the loss in the Franklin Pierce crease.
The Ravens have three non-conference games left before the winter break, and will be back home to host Dartmouth at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Jason Ritchie Ice Arena.
Keene High bowling wins season-opening match
The Keene High bowling team won the individual match against Dover and Bishop Guertin Saturday morning at Yankee Lanes in Keene.
“Strong positive energy carried the team through some struggles to help them win the day,” said head coach Aaron Moody.
Sophomore Parker Laclair put forth great effort and energy to keep spirits high, Moody said.
Keene (1-0) travels to Raymond next week.