Conant girls beat Hopkinton to stay undefeated
HOPKINTON — The Conant girls basketball team took down Hopkinton, 47-27, Thursday night in Hopkinton.
Junior Emma Tenters scored 17 points in the win, and Teagan Kirby scored nine.
Brynn Rautiola scored seven points and Kendall Chamberlain had six.
The Orioles fell behind, 11-7, after the first quarter, but scored 18 points in each of the next two quarters to take the lead back.
Conant held Hopkinton to one point in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“We didn’t play our best, but the girls really played hard and earned a tough victory in a tough place to play,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “A very hard-earned win. There’s no panic with this group. We understand the situation and recognize what it is we need to do to come out with the win. Total team win. Very proud of the guts they showed tonight.”
Conant (5-0) next hosts Kearsarge (3-0) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Keene indoor track competes at invitational
PORTLAND, ME. — The Keene High School indoor track team traveled to Portland, Maine, to compete in the University of Southern Maine’s New Year’s Invitational Thursday night.
Chris Stevens again set a school record in 55-meter race — breaking his own record from Tuesday — placing seventh in 6.95 seconds. His previous race was 6.96 seconds.
Torin Kindopp placed second in the mile run and Erik Nolan placed third in the 400-meter race.
The 4x400 relay team (Liam Glodgett, Samuel Murray, Nolan and Kindopp) placed second, finishing in 3:40.12.
For the girls, Marie Prock placed fifth in the high jump and Hannah Shepard finished seventh in the 800-meter run.
The girls 4x400 relay team (Emma Burr, Ali Hebert, Sofia Guardiano and Shepard) finished second in 4:30.46.