ConVal boys stay undefeated as three net double figures in win vs. Hollis-Brookline
HOLLIS — The ConVal boys basketball team again saw multiple guys in double digits — three to be exact — in a 58-42 win over Hollis-Brookline Wednesday afternoon in Hollis.
Christian Buffum led the way with 15 points. Austin Knight scored 12 and Joe Gutwein scored 10. Owen Michaels was not far behind with nine point of his own and Malachi Page scored eight.
The Cougars pulled ahead, 20-3, after the first quarter, and led 33-12 at halftime. Buffum scored nine of his points in the first quarter alone and Gutwein had eight in the frame.
ConVal (5-0) next faces Pembroke Academy (6-0) in an important Division II test in Pembroke on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m.