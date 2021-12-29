Stevens sets school record for KHS indoor track
MILFORD — The Keene High indoor track team competed at the Hampshire Dome in Milford Tuesday against five other Division I schools.
Chris Stevens won the 55 meter race in a school-record time of 6.96 seconds.
Senior Torin Kindopp placed first in the 1,000 meter race, Erik Nolan finished first in the 300 meter race and Liam Glodgett won the high jump.
Stevens, Glodgett, Nolan and Kindopp also combined for a win in the 4 x 300 relay.
For the girls, senior Hannah Shepard finished second in the 1,000 meter race, Ali Hebert placed third in both the 300 and 55 meter races, McKenna Castor finished third in the 55 meter hurdles and Emma Burr placed fourth in both the 55 and 300 meter races.
Burr, Hebert, Sofia Guardiano and Shepard ran a winning 4 x 300.
Two KHS wrestlers place top-five at tournament
LOWELL, Mass. — Over 70 teams from around the country competed at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament in Lowell, Mass., including the Keene High wrestling team.
Senior Jason Foster (195 lbs) and junior Jason Canavan (285 lbs) both placed fourth at the tournament.
Foster went 5-2, losing his first bout then coming back to earn fourth place. Foster lost twice to Natick’s Bennett Sonneborn, 1-0 then 6-4.
Canavan finished with a 7-2 record, also losing his first bout before winning seven in a row to battle back to the third-place bout. He lost to Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette in that match, 3-0. Canavan beat Gaudette, 3-2, earlier in the tournament.