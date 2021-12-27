Mitchell puts up double-double as Keene girls down Alvirne
Senior Elyza Mitchell continued her hot streak, recording a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) in the Keene girls basketball team's 58-51 win over Alvirne Monday night at Purbeck Gym.
Junior Marin Shaffer scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Cadence Gilbert scored nine points and seven rebounds.
Jamie O'Connor led the way for Alvirne, scoring 15 points.
Keene pulled ahead 21-13 after the first quarter, but Alvirne tied it up at 31 at the half. The Blackbirds started to pull away in the third quarter and finished the job in the fourth.
Keene (2-5) hosts Bedford next Monday at 7 p.m.
Keene boys fall to Alvirne
HUDSON — The Keene boys basketball team lost to Alvirne, 62-35, Monday night in Hudson.
Isaac Nelson and Lucas Malay each scored a team-high nine points for the Blackbirds.
Keene (0-6) visits Bedford next Monday before returning home against Bishop Guertin on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.
Behind Burgess and Faber, ConVal girls beat Sanborn
KINGSTON — Maddy Faber and Allie Burgess each scored 15 points as the ConVal girls basketball team beat Sanborn, 49-38, Monday night in Kingston.
Morgan Bemont also scored in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
The Cougars scored 23 points in the third quarter to go ahead for good.
ConVal (2-3) has now won two in a row and hosts Pembroke Academy next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
