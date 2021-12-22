Monadnock boys come away with win at Mascenic behind Kevin Putnam's career high
NEW IPSWICH — Senior Kevin Putnam scored a career-high 30 points as the Monadnock boys basketball team picked up a road win at Mascenic, 59-50, Wednesday in New Ipswich.
Lucas Smith added some tough-nosed defense, taking two charges.
"Wonderful team win," said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. "Great compete level."
Monadnock (2-2) hosts Newport on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.
Monadnock girls see three in double digits against Mascenic
SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls basketball team beat Mascenic, 54-32, Wednesday night in Swanzey.
Grace Furze scored a game-high 13 points, while Mea Carroll-Clough (10) and Bailee Soucia (10) also scored double digits for the Huskies.
Monadnock (3-2) visits Newport on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
Keene girls hockey shuts out Exeter
EXETER — Brianna Lucier pitched a shutout in net as the Keene girls hockey team blanked Exeter, 6-0, Wednesday night in Exeter.
Claire Stroshine scored twice, while Ruby Frithsen, Alix Dumont, Izzy Walz and Camden Ladzinski each scored as well.
Sephra Parrelli assisted on three goals.
The Blackbirds took a 1-0 lead in the first period, then scored three times in the second and twice in the third.
Keene (1-1) next hosts a six-team Holiday Tournament at Keene ICE on Monday (games will not count towards NHIAA standings) then host Berlin on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Boys basketball: Trinity 72, Keene 55
Girls basketball: Trinity 40, Keene 27
Boys hockey: Exeter 8, Keene 2