Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff

Monadnock boys come away with win at Mascenic behind Kevin Putnam's career high

NEW IPSWICH — Senior Kevin Putnam scored a career-high 30 points as the Monadnock boys basketball team picked up a road win at Mascenic, 59-50, Wednesday in New Ipswich.

Lucas Smith added some tough-nosed defense, taking two charges.

"Wonderful team win," said Monadnock coach Jim Hill. "Great compete level."

Monadnock (2-2) hosts Newport on Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

Monadnock girls see three in double digits against Mascenic

SWANZEY — The Monadnock girls basketball team beat Mascenic, 54-32, Wednesday night in Swanzey.

Grace Furze scored a game-high 13 points, while Mea Carroll-Clough (10) and Bailee Soucia (10) also scored double digits for the Huskies.

Monadnock (3-2) visits Newport on Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

Keene girls hockey shuts out Exeter

EXETER — Brianna Lucier pitched a shutout in net as the Keene girls hockey team blanked Exeter, 6-0, Wednesday night in Exeter.

Claire Stroshine scored twice, while Ruby FrithsenAlix Dumont, Izzy Walz and Camden Ladzinski each scored as well.

Sephra Parrelli assisted on three goals.

The Blackbirds took a 1-0 lead in the first period, then scored three times in the second and twice in the third.

Keene (1-1) next hosts a six-team Holiday Tournament at Keene ICE on Monday (games will not count towards NHIAA standings) then host Berlin on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Other Scores:

Boys basketball: Trinity 72, Keene 55

Girls basketball: Trinity 40, Keene 27

Boys hockey: Exeter 8, Keene 2

