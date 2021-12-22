Keene wrestling takes down Nashua South
NASHUA — Behind eight individual wins, the Keene wrestling team beat Nashua South, 39-30, Tuesday in Nashua.
Seniors Austin Morris (170 lbs) and Jason Foster (195) each pinned their opponents to lead the Blackbirds.
Freshman Peyton Gowell (113), senior Josh Sleeper-Seeder (126), sophomore Silas Runez (138), senior Gavin Gruber (160), senior Jacob Hutchins (182) and junior Jason Canavan (285) each picked up wins as well. In addition to Morris and Foster, Gowell (forfeit) and Runez (technical fall) each picked up bonus team points as Keene moves to 8-0 on the season.
Keene next hosts Concord on Jan. 5.
ConVal girls pick up first win against Plymouth
PETERBOROUGH — Morgan Bemont scored 12 points and Maddy Faber has eight as the ConVal girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season, a 39-32 win over Plymouth Regional, Tuesday in Peterborough.
Makenna Proctor complemented the offense with seven points of her own.
ConVal was in control from the start, taking an 18-4 lead after the first quarter, then kept the lead from there.
ConVal (1-4) visits Souhegan Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the Cougars’ third game in as many days.
ConVal girls hockey falls at Bedford
BEDFORD — The ConVal girls hockey team fell to Bedford, 8-1, Tuesday in Bedford.
Hayden AuCoin scored the lone goal off an assist from Sabrina Leahigh. Francesca Ketola made 31 saves (79.5 percent) in net.
ConVal (0-2) visits Bedford again on Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
Hinsdale falls to Concord Christian in a tale of two halves
CONCORD — Despite being down just four at the half, the Hinsdale boys basketball team fell behind by 20 in the third quarter and eventually lost to Concord Christian, 68-40, Tuesday in Concord.
Tanner Hammond led the Pacers with 15 points and Brayden Eastman had nine. Micheal Lugo and Alex Shaink each scored six.
Brode Frink (23 points) and Isaac Jarvis (14) led Concord Christian.
“We played a great first half and stumbled.coming out in the third quarter,” said Hinsdale coach Carl Anderson. “We did a lot of great things to start the game. We need to keep growing and working together.”
Hinsdale (1-2) plays its home opener Jan. 4 against Sunapee at 6:30 p.m.
Hinsdale girls fall to Concord Christian
CONCORD — The Hinsdale girls basketball team lost to Concord Christian, 72-23, Tuesday in Concord.
Addy Nardolillo scored 11 to lead the Pacers while Megan Roberts had seven.
Hinsdale (1-3) next visits Sunapee on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.