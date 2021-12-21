O’Connell takes over against Keene boys
GOFFSTOWN — Goffstown’s Aiden O’Connell poured on 25 points (seven three-pointers) as the Grizzlies downed Keene boys basketball, 78-42, Monday in Goffstown.
O’Connell was one of four Grizzlies to score in double digits.
Lucas Malay led the Blackbirds with nine points and Andy Colbert scored seven.
Nick Maiella, Fitch Hennessey and Isaiah Whitney each scored six.
Keene (0-4) next hosts Trinity Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Freshmen lead MRHS girls past Hillsboro-Deering
HILLSBORO — Freshman Bailee Soucia scored a game-high 12 points and classmate Cainen Avery scored 10 as the Monadnock girls basketball team cruised past Hillsboro-Deering, 53-22, Monday night in Hillsboro.
Senior Grace Furze scored nine and sophomore Regan Kidney and junior Mea Carroll-Clough each had seven.
The Huskies shut out Hillsboro in the third quarter and took a 39-11 lead into the fourth quarter.
Monadnock (2-2) travels to Mascenic Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Conant boys still searching for offense in loss to Mascoma Valley
JAFFREY — The Conant boys basketball team fell to Mascoma Valley, 53-34, Monday night in Jaffrey.
Senior Garrett Somero lead the Orioles with 13 while Manny Hodgson had seven.
Conant (1-3) next hosts Hopkinton on Wednesday.
Fall Mtn. boys pick up first win vs. Raymond
RAYMOND — The Fall Mountain boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Monday night, a 47-36 victory over Raymond Schools, in Raymond.
Brady Elliott was the leading scorer with 13 points, while Mitch Cormier added 11, including some key foul shots down the stretch.
Kyle Fisher scored eight points and contributed as an efficient rebounder for the Wildcats.
Fall Mountain (1-3) next hosts Newport on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Stewart sisters put Fall Mtn. girls past Raymond
LANGDON — Senior Avery Stewart and her sister, freshman Clara Stewart, were the leading scorers for the Fall Mountain girls basketball team Monday night, with 18 and eight points respectively, as the Wildcats took down Raymond, 52-17, in Langdon.
Senior Emilee Peck scored six points and classmate Nora Dunnigan scored five.
“Complete team win,” said Fall Mountain coach Matt Baird-Torney. “The entire roster contributed to this game in meaningful ways.”
Fall Mountain pushed ahead 24-1 at the end of the first quarter, 28-2 at the half, and never looked back from there.
The Wildcats (4-0) travel to face Newport Wednesday at 7 p.m.
ConVal girls fall short against Merrimack
CONCORD — Despite a mad rush in the second half, the ConVal girls basketball team came up short against Merrimack Valley, 43-30, on Monday in Concord.
After scoring just seven points in the first half, the Cougars exploded for 18 in the third quarter to make it a three-point game heading into the fourth. But a big three-pointer by Merrimack Valley’s Mackenzie McDonald closed down any hope of a comeback in the final frame.
Morgan Bemont scored 10 points to lead the Cougars and Maddy Faber had seven.
ConVal (0-4) has a quick turnaround and hosts Plymouth on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to Souhegan on Wednesday.
Other Scores
Girls basketball: Goffstown 63, Keene 47
Girls basketball: Conant 74, Mascoma Valley 28