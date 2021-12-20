FPU men’s basketball hangs on at Daemen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team led by 12 in the second half, including by eight with under two minutes to play, but still had to hang on down the stretch on Saturday, for an 83-80 non-conference win on the road at Daemen.
Freshman Mohamed Traore led all players with 22, and hit a pair of late free throws to help finish things off. Graduate student Andrew Sischo tallied 20 points in defeat for Daemen.
With the victory, Franklin Pierce improves to 7-3 and has won five in a row, by a combined 18 points. With the loss, Daemen falls to 5-6.
As Traore went for 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, junior Maxwell Zegarowski notched his second consecutive double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Isaiah Moore added 18 points, six assists, five rebounds and a pair of blocks.
The Ravens wrap up their pre-holiday schedule on Monday with an NE10 contest at Southern New Hampshire at 2 p.m.
KHS bowling comes away with overall win
The Keene High bowling team came away with the overall win on Saturday at Yankee Lanes in Keene against Hillsboro-Deering and Pinkerton.
In the Bakers round, Zach Coll found a good line and came up strong when the team needed him the most.
Caz Couble put up good numbers, as did Dom Carbonarro, Parker LaClair and Matt Brown as the Blackbirds came away with the overall win.
The team gets a chance to rest over the break and will be back at it at Yankee Lanes on Saturday Jan. 8.
KHS gymnastics finishes second at Friday meet
SALEM — The Keene High gymnastics team finished tied for second with Nashua South at a Friday night meet against Windham, South, Nashua North and Milford in Salem.
The team finished with 100.35 points.
Windham placed first with 119.4 points, while North finished third (89.35) and Milford finished fourth (69.2).
Keene’s Ava Pelkey placed seventh at the All-Around competition with 28.2 points and Addison Avery placed 11th at the All-Around with 26 points.
The team will be back in action after the holidays, traveling to Londonderry on Thursday Jan. 6.