Keene has three in double digits, but falls to South
Fitch Hennessey (12 points), Ben Hertzler (10 points) and Andy Colbert (11 points) all scored in double figures for the Keene boys basketball team, but it wasn’t enough as the Blackbirds fell to Nashua South, 61-53, Friday night in Keene.
Hertzler also contributed on the defensive end, said Keene coach Matt Azzaro.
Keene (0-3) visits Goffstown Monday at 6:15 p.m.
Behind Mitchell, Keene girls down South
NASHUA — Senior Elyza Mitchell scored a game-high 18 points and added eight rebounds and two blocks as the Keene girls basketball team beat South, 44-38, Friday night in Nashua.
Marin Shaffer added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding six steals and two blocks. Cadance Gilbert scored seven points, all in the fourth quarter, including two key free throws in the final minute.
Keene went 5-for-6 at the line down the stretch.
Maizie Barker paced the way for South with 15 points.
The Blackbirds (1-3) return home Monday against Goffstown at 7 p.m.
Conant keeps their foot on the gas against Huskies
JAFFREY — The Conant girls basketball team beat Monadnock, 54-31, Friday night in Jaffrey.
Junior Emma Tenters paced all scorers with 18 points and Brynn Rautiola scored 14.
Mylie Aho scored 12 for the Orioles.
“Great team win tonight,” said Conant coach Brian Troy. “A lot of girls stepped up and contributed. Very proud of the overall effort that was demonstrated.”
Grace LeClair led Monadnock with 10 points as Cainen Avery scored six.
Conant (3-0) visits Mascoma Valley Monday at 6:30 p.m. and Monadnock (1-2) visits Hillsboro-Deering Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Stewart leads Fall Mountain girls past Mascenic
LANGDON -- Senior Avery Stewart scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Fall Mountain girls basketball team over Mascenic, 79-22, Friday night in Langdon.
Classmate Makenna Grillone scored 16.
Fall Mountain (3-0) stays perfect on the young season and next faces Raymond Schools on Monday night at 6:30 p.m.
Fall Mountain boys downed by Mascenic
NEW IPSWICH — The Fall Mountain boys basketball team lost to Mascenic, 53-30, Friday night in New Ipswich.
Foster Willett led the Wildcats with eight points and Brady Elliott scored seven.
Wyatt Duval scored a game-high 14 points for Mascenic and Adam Stauffeneker scored 11.
Fall Mountain (0-3) visits Raymond Schools Monday at 6:30.
Keene/Monadnock/ConVal swim meet results:
The Keene, Monadnock and ConVal swim teams welcomed Milford and Souhegan for the second high school swim meet of the season Friday night at Keene State and the local teams had many first place finishes.
For Keene
Anna Hennigan (Senior) placed first in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke with times of 2:12.93 and 1:16.96.
Freshman Morgan Murray won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke with times of 2:27.73 and 1:14.60.
Sophomore Emily Croteau placed first in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:02.19, and finished second to Monadnock's Makenna Huot in the 50 with a time of 27.60.
For Monadnock
Makenna Huot won both of her events, the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly with times of 26.69 and 1:09.95.
Junior MKay Farkas won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:58.26.
For ConVal
Sophia Lake placed 4th in the 50 freestyle and second in the 500 freestyle with times of 27.68 and 6:03.89.
Other scores:
Boys basketball: Monadnock 42, Conant 22