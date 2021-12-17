Four hit double digits as ConVal beats John Stark
WEARE — Four Cougars scored double digits as the ConVal boys basketball team beat John Stark, 71-56, Thursday in Weare.
Christian Buffum and Malachi Page led the way with 16 points each, while Owen McGuire (11 points) and Austin Knight (10 points) also finished in double digits.
Joe Gutwein and Alex Heck each scored eight points.
ConVal (3-0) returns home on Monday to face Merrimack Valley at 6:30 p.m.
ConVal misses late opportunities in loss to Stark
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal girls basketball team had a slim lead in the second half, but missed a lot of good looks and had to foul at the end of the game to stop the clock. John Stark took advantage of the foul shots, downing the Cougars, 44-32, Thursday in Peterborough.
John Stark hit five foul shots in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Morgan Bemont scored nine points and Allie Burgess had seven to lead ConVal.
Eleanor Girardet scored 22 points for John Stark.
ConVal (0-2) host Hollis-Brookline Saturday at 6 p.m.
Other Scores:
Boys hockey: Keene 3, Nashua South 0