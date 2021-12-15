Mitchell comes close to double-double, but Keene girls fall to Exeter
EXETER -- Senior Elyza Mitchell scored 14 points and came down with nine rebounds, but the Keene girls basketball team fell to Exeter, 57-46, Wednesday night in Exeter.
Cadance Gilbert scored nine points and Marin Shaffer scored seven.
Keene (0-3) has one more game of the roadtrip, a Friday night matchup with Nashua South, before returning home to face Goffstown Monday at 7 p.m.
Keene wrestling continues undefeated season with win over Windham
The Keene wrestling team moved to 7-0 on the season with a 54-25 win over Windham Wednesday night in Keene.
"The stand out moment of the evening was the unorthodox pin by junior Jack Hebert," said Keene coach Pete Runez in an email. "Senior Garrett Nichols wrestled the best match of his career."
The Blackbirds will travel to Hollis-Brookline High School on Saturday to compete in the annual Nor'Easter tournament.
Other scores:
Girls basketball: Kearsarge 49, Monadnock 43
Boys hockey: Kearsarge-Plymouth: 6, Monadnock-Fall Mtn. 3