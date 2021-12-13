Concord girls take down Keene
CONCORD — Marin Shaffer and Cadence Gilbert both scored 10 points for the Keene girls basketball team, but it was not enough in a 72-37 loss to Concord Monday night in Concord.
Concord's Elizabeth Blinn (16 points) and Delaney Duford (12 points) led the way for the Tide.
Keene (0-2) travels to Exeter Wednesday, before visiting Nashua South Friday night.
Hinsdale boys fall to Sunapee
SUNAPEE — The Hinsdale boys basketball team lost to Sunappe, 58-48, Monday night in Sunapee.
The Lakers had a nine-point lead at the half, and traded baskets with Hinsdale throughout the second half.
Brayden Eastman led Hinsdale with 21 points and Aiden Davis chipped in with 13.
Drew Clifford led Sunapee with 17 points while Andrew Claus and Nick Pollard each scored 14 points for the Lakers.
"We played with a lot of heart tonight, battling all night and never giving up," said Hinsdale head coach Carl Anderson. "We are heading in the right direction."
Hinsdale next visits Concord Christian Academy next Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Hinsdale girls fall Sunapee in tight game
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale girls basketball team fell to Sunapee, 43-39, Monday night in Hinsdale.
Addie Nardolillo scored 15 points while Megan Roberts had 11 for the Pacers.
"Pretty close game most of the way," said head coach Terry Bonnette in a text message.
Hinsdale (1-2) next hosts Portsmouth Christian Academy on Friday at 6 p.m.