Hunter leads Keene State men over RIC
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jeff Hunter narrowly missed a triple-double while scoring a career-high in points and the Keene State College men’s basketball team drilled Rhode Island College, 99-79, in Little East Conference action Saturday afternoon at The Murray Center.
After shooting 70 percent in the second half of Wednesday’s runaway 86-62 win at Plymouth State University, the Owls did not slow at all Saturday as they improved to 3-0 in conference play with a pair of wins over two now 2-1 teams.
KSC is also 8-2 overall, winners of four of their last five, and are averaging 90.6 points and 19.8 assists per game, both of which are within the top 15 nationally.
The Owls racked up 23 assists in the first half alone, shooting 68 percent (23-for-34) as they blitzed the Anchormen 53-32 in the opening 20 minutes. The Owl lead was in double-digits (24-12) less than eight minutes in.
The Anchormen, who entered 4-0 with four double-digit wins at home this season, led just one time in the game (5-4), and it lasted for 14 seconds.
Hunter made all eight of his first half shots and James Anozie all five of his, while Octavio Brito was also 3-for-3.
Jeric Cichon was 3-for-4 and scored eight, and Max Bonney-Liles 2-for-4.
The Owls outscored the Anchormen 36-20 in the paint and 14-5 off turnovers while handing them their most lopsided half since the last meeting between the teams when KSC rode a 59-38 second half to a 103-88 win in Keene last February.
Cichon finished with 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals in the game.
Hunter concluded his thoroughly impressive afternoon with a career-best 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting (6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block, and one steal.
Anozie was 7-of-7 from the field and scored 14 points. Bonney-Liles rounded out the four double-figure scorers for KSC with 11 on 5-of-10 shooting.
Brito finished with eight points, six rebounds, and four assists.
Keene State has an exhibition game at Division I University of New Hampshire (4-4) on Monday night to conclude a stretch of five games in nine days. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Third quarter struggles hurt KSC women in loss
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island College shot 54 percent from the field after halftime while also forcing the Keene State College women’s basketball team into 17 turnovers in the final 20 minutes as the Anchorwomen went on to a 55-45 victory over the Owls in Little East Conference action at The Murray Center on Saturday afternoon.
Despite shooting just 32 percent in the opening 20 minutes, the Owls hung around, remaining within five at halftime (26-21), but a 16-9 third quarter where the Anchorwomen shot 54 percent (7-for-13) and forced 11 KSC miscues wound up being the difference in the game.
A jumper by Kenzie Durnford at the 8:52 mark of the third quarter brought her team within 28-23, but the Owls then went nearly five minutes without a point and committed eight turnovers as Rhode Island College pushed the lead into double-figures (33-23) for the first time.
It got away quickly from the Owls in the fourth after a five-point burst in the opening minute by RIC’s Antonia Corsinetti pushed the lead to 17.
Jenny Freedman was the lone Owl in double figures with 10 points (6-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Kenzie Durnford made 3-of-5 from the floor and finished with eight points, three rebounds, and two steals, while Samantha Lee had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3-PT) and three rebounds.
Hinsdale High School graduate Angelina Nardolillo led Rhode Island College with an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double on 5-of-12 shooting.
Keene State (4-6, 1-2 LEC) is off for 19 days and will look to turn around a stretch of six losses in eight games when they travel to the Smith College Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30 and 31.
Keene wrestling goes 4-0 at ConVal Tournament
PETERBOROUGH — The Keene wrestling team finished 4-0 with wins over Kearsarge, ConVal, John Stark and Bedford Saturday at the ConVal Early Bird Dual Meet Tournament in Peterborough.
The Blackbirds move to 6-0 on the young season.
Six Keene wrestlers finished the day 4-0 with four pins: senior Jason Foster, senior Austin Morris, sophomore Alex Waters, sophomore Silas Runez, freshman Peyton Gowell and junior Jason Canavan.
Keene hosts Windham Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Keene bowlers win individual tournament
RAYMOND — The Keene High bowling team competed against Dover, Winnacunnet and Merrimack Saturday in Raymond, winning the individual tournament by three pins but falling to Merrimack in the finals of the Bakers tournament (multiple bowlers competing in one game).
The Blackbirds beat Dover in the semifinals of the Bakers tournament, 2-1, then fell short in the tiebreaker against Merrimack in the final after winning the first game.
“Kudos to Matt Brown for keeping his head in the game and getting better and better culminating in a number of strikes in Bakers,” said head coach Aaron Moody.
Keene (1-1) next hosts Hillsborough, Sanborn and Pinkerton at Yankee Lanes next Saturday morning.
Local swimmers finish strong at weekend meet
The Keene, Monadnock and ConVal swim teams — all competing together this year — swam against Goffstown and John Stark Friday at Keene State, with local swimmers picking up a handful of first-place finishes.
The Keene boys and girls 200 medley relays both finished first.
For the girls, freshman Gillian Frink, senior Anna Hennigan, sophomore Lilian Charlefour, and sophomore Emily Croteau took the win in a time of 2:08.77.
For the boys, it was junior Elliot Murray, freshman Morgan Murray, sophomore Leighton Paulsen, and freshman Colin Hennigan with a time of 1:59.64.
Paulsen finished first in both of his individual events, the 50 free and 100 fly with times of 25.94 and 1:02.93.
Monadnock junior Makenna Huot placed first in the 50 free and 100 free with times of 26.98 and 58.20.
M.Kay Farkas placed first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:11.65.
ConVal sophomore Sophia Lake placed first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:34.68.
The teams compete this Friday at Keene State, but no spectators will be allowed due to COVID protocols.
Moore’s 27 lifts FPU men over Bentley
WALTHAM, Mass. — It was yet another afternoon of dramatics for the Franklin Pierce University men’s basketball team, which has now seen its last three games decided by a combined 10 points. The Ravens were on the right side of the ledger again on Sunday at Dana Center, as 27 points from junior Isaiah Moore who led the way in an 87-86, Northeast-10 Conference victory at Bentley.
With the win Franklin Pierce improves to 5-3 (3-1 NE10), while Bentley falls to 6-2 (3-2 NE10). Bentley will make the return trip to Rindge in February, on the final weekend of the regular season.
Moore paced the field with his 27 points and rounded out his stat line with eight rebounds, seven assists and a pair of blocks. Freshman Mohamed Traore followed close behind with 21 points, while freshman Sean Trumper and sophomore Matt Hofrenning notched double digits as well, with 15 and 11 respectfully.
The Ravens return home for an NE10 matchup with the Stonehill College Skyhawks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Other Scores
Women’s basketball: Saint Anselm 75, FPU 69
Women’s hockey: Union 4, FPU 0 (Dec. 10)
Women’s hockey: FPU 4, Union 2 (Dec. 11)
Men’s hockey: FPU 5, Johnson & Wales 3 (Dec. 11)
Area Sports Schedule
Boys Basketball
Hinsdale at Sunapee, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Concord, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hinsdale vs. Sunapee, 5 p.m.
Keene at Concord, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Keene State at UNH (exhibition), 7 p.m.