Keene boys drop season opener to Nashua North
NASHUA — The Keene boys basketball team dropped its season opener to Nashua North, 54-47, Friday night in Nashua.
Fitch Hennessey finished with a team-high 16 points, while Andrew Prock contributed with seven and Nick Maiella scored six.
Jayden Montgomery scored a game-high 17 points as the Titans saw three hit double-digit scoring.
North had a 22-21 lead at the half before pulling away.
Keene (0-1) plays its home opener Monday against Concord at 7 p.m.
Grace LeClair puts Monadnock girls past Gilford
SWANZEY — Senior Grace LeClair scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Monadnock girls basketball team to a 44-35 win over Gilford Friday night in Swanzey.
The win marks coach Bobby Fortes' first win as head coach of the Huskies.
Senior Grace Furze chipped in with six points and freshman Cainen Avery scored five.
The Monadnock defense — led by Furze, who also had seven assists — held Gilford to just 10 points in the first half.
The Huskies (1-0) have their next five games on the road, starting with a trip to Kearsarge on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
ConVal girls fall to Hanover
HANOVER — The ConVal girls basketball team lost to Hanover, 66-27, Friday night in Hanover.
Morgan Bemont led the Cougars with nine points, while Maddy Faber added six and Makenna Proctor scored five.
Hanover's Stella Galanes scored a game-high 15 points and Melissa Whitmore chipped in with 14.
ConVal (0-1) hosts John Stark on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Brayden Eastman, Alex Shaink lead Hinsdale boys over Mount Royal
SUNAPEE — The duo of Brayden Eastman and Alex Shaink led the Hinsdale boys basketball team past Mount Royal, 55-33, Friday night in Sunapee.
Eastman scored 17 points and Shaink had 14.
Hinsdale jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter, using early turnovers to build on the lead. By halftime, the Pacers were ahead 25-13.
Six different Pacers scored in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Tanner Hammond led Hinsdale in rebounding.
Hinsdale (1-0) next visits Sunapee High School Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Hinsdale girls dominate Mount Royal
SUNAPEE — The Hinsdale girls shut out Mount Royal in the first half on its way to a 53-11 win over Knights Friday night in Sunapee.
Addy Nardolillo scored 17 points to lead the Pacers. Megan Roberts scored 14.
Hinsdale pulled ahead 34-0 at the half.
Lady Pacers (1-1) are back in action Monday in Hinsdale against Sunapee High School at 5 p.m.
Other scores:
Boys basketball: Gilford 72, Monadnock 40
Boys basketball: ConVal 60, Hanover 34
Girls basketball: Conant 67, Somersworth 17
Girls basketball: Fall Mtn. 53, Campbell 13
Boys basketball: Campbell 59, Fall Mtn. 28