Keene girls XC cruises at Manchester
MANCHESTER — The Keene High girls cross country team picked up where it left off last season with a dominating performance against Manchester Memorial and Manchester Central Tuesday at Derryfield Park in Manchester.
Keene placed six runners in the top seven and nine in the top 11.
Hannah Shepard won the race, followed by Reagan Hoy, Sofia Guardiano, and Corinne Kinson.
Abby Martin and Ella Hoy finished sixth and seventh. Gillian Frink placed eighth.
Keene beat Memorial 15-50 and Central 16-43.
The Blackbirds host Alvirne Tuesday for their next race.
Keene golf goes 3-0 on the day
SPOFFORD — The Keene High golf team defeated Nashua North, Bishop Guertin and Manchester Central at Pine Grove Springs in Spofford Tuesday.
Kyle Foster, Sam Timmer, Orion Murphy, Owen Aivaliotis and Owen Pelkey were Keene’s low scorers.
Team scores:
Keene: 221
North: 232
Bishop Guertin: 243
Central: 256