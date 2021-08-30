Keene field hockey shuts out Manchester Memorial
The Keene High field hockey team shutout Manchester Memorial, 2-0, Monday in Keene.
After a scoreless first quarter, Tessa Pearson broke the ice with a goal off a pass from Megan Goodwin late in second quarter.
Halfway through fourth quarter freshman Sofia Miller scored the insurance goal to make it 2-0. Kaylyn Trubiano picked up the assist on the second goal.
Memorial's goalie stopped 11 offensive penalty corners and had 11 saves.
Bella Venezia had nine saves in goal for the Blackbirds.
Keene (1-1) hosts Londonderry Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.