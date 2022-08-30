Keene High field hockey beats Merrimack
MERRIMACK — The Keene field hockey team started its season with a 4-0 win over Merrimack Monday in Merrimack.
Sofia Miller and Tessa Pearson each scored two goals and Kaylyn Trubiano had two assists.
Megan Goodwin controlled the offensive end creating lots of scoring opportunities and got one assist.
Trinity Williamson got her first varsity win in goal.
Keene (1-0) hosts Nashua South Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Monadnock golf beats Hillsboro, Inter-Lakes
HILLSBORO — The Monadnock golf team beat Hillsboro and Inter-Lakes Tuesday in Hillsboro.
The Huskies scored 66 points. Hillsboro scored 61. Inter-Lakes scored 18.
Gabe Hill tied for second individually with 18 points.
Monadnock next visits Woodsville on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Fall Mountain golf team goes 1-2 Monday
BRETTON WOODS — The Fall Mountain golf team went 1-2 Monday afternoon at the Mount Pleasant Golf Course in Bretton Woods.
The Wildcats scored 48 points. Mascenic led the way with 64 points, White Mountain scored 54 points and Prospect Mountain scored 42.
Mitchell Cormier placed second individually with 20 points. Mascenic’s Josiah Hakala was medalist with 28 points.
Fall Mountain next visits Hopkinton on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
— Sentinel Staff
