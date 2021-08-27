Fall Mtn boys XC, Conant girls pick up wins
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain, Conant and Monadnock cross country teams raced Friday in Langdon.
The Fall Mountain boys finished first with 27 points, Monadnock boys finished second with 32 and Conant scored 65 points.
Conant girls (29 points) outlasted Monadnock (30 points) while Fall Mountain girls did not score.
Boys top five:
1. Jace Josyln, 18:43 (Monadnock)
2. David Northcott, 18:49 (Fall Mtn.)
3. Peyton Joslyn, 18:56 (Monadnock)
4. Ben Tepu, 18:57 (Fall Mtn.)
5. Mitchell Hill, 19:06 (Monadnock)
Girls top five:
1. Anna Bentley, 21:58 (Monadnock)
2. Summer Bentley, 21:58 (Monadnock)
3. Lily Ano, 22:21 (Conant)
4. Alicia Hall, 22:31 (Monadnock)
5. Neve Mormando, 24:46 (Conant)