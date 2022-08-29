Conant drops heartbreaker in season-opener
KINGSTON — The Conant girls soccer team dropped a heartbreaker to Sanborn Saturday morning, losing 3-2 in the second overtime period in the season opener in Kingston.
Riley Vitello scored both goals for the Orioles, one assisted by Irelynd Aucoin, the other assisted by Rachel DeWees.
Kelly Williams picked up 11 saves in net for Conant.
Conant scored the first goal, then the teams traded scoring from there.
The Orioles, with a limited bench, played all of regulation and the two overtime periods with just one sub.
“They stayed tough and never let off the gas pedal,” said head coach Devon Spirka in a text. “I’m beyond proud of how much adversity this group is able to play through and keep competing.”
Izzie Rollins held down the fort on the back line with Iris Hill, DeWees and Helen Quill also contributing to the defense.
Conant (0-1) hosts Wilton-Lyndeborough (0-0) Tuesday at 4 p.m. for the team’s home opener.
College Sports
Cervera Anchel boosts FPU men’s soccer past Nyack College
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Graduate midfielder Jonas Cervera Anchel registered a goal and an assist to lead Franklin Pierce University men’s soccer team to a 2-0 shutout victory over host Nyack College in a non-conference Saturday afternoon matchup.
With the win, men’s soccer improves to 2-0 on the season and concludes their season starting road trip. Nyack falls to their first loss of the season (0-1)
Men’s Soccer returns to campus for their season opener at Sodexo Field on Tuesday where they will host visiting St. Thomas Aquinas at 3 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s soccer slips past Mercy
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A ninth-minute goal was all that was in it on Sunday at Jess Dow Field, as the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team completed a perfect opening weekend with a 1-0 win over Mercy.
Junior Anna Crapanzano provided the lone goal for the Ravens on the second and final day of the SCSU Women’s Soccer Classic, hosted by Southern Connecticut State.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-0-0. Mercy, which received votes in the preseason national poll, opens its season at 0-1-0, after its game on Friday was canceled due to inclement weather.
The Ravens are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to Bentley for a non-conference contest at 3:30 p.m. in Waltham, Mass.
FPU volleyball breaks even at Ram Fest
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin Pierce volleyball secured another solo victory on the closing day of Ram Fest, hosted by West Chester University, besting Goldey-Beacom College (0-4) by a 3-0 final score on Saturday morning.
With a win on each day of the tournament, Franklin Pierce moves to a 2-2 overall record on the season.
The Ravens will now shift their focus to the upcoming Daemen Volleyball Invitational on Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5, where they will face opponents Daemen College, Mercyhurst University and PennWest-Clarion University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.