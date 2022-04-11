KSC baseball splits with Plymouth Sunday
Josh Beayon had five hits, two triples, two doubles, and drove in nine runs as the Owls split with Plymouth State University in a Little East Conference baseball doubleheader Sunday afternoon at the Owl Athletic Complex.
KSC scored 11 unanswered runs to win the opener 11-4 before coming up short in the second contest, 8-5.
It is a busy week for the Owls (4-15, 1-3 LEC) mostly at home, including Monday when they welcome Westfield State University (12-8) for a 3 p.m. start.
KSC women’s lacrosse falls short to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH — Junior Mindy St. Marie netted a career-high four goals for the Keene State College women’s lacrosse team as the Owls fell 13-11 to Plymouth State University in Little East Conference action on Saturday at Panther Field.
Senior goalkeeper Haley Terva made 12 saves for Keene State.
The Owls (2-7) are back on the road to take on Westfield State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Ernst powers FPU women’s lacrosse past St. Rose
RINDGE — It was an offensive show on Saturday afternoon for the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team, as the Ravens used a nine-point outing (7-2-9) from senior Savannah Ernst to lead the way in an 18-4 romp over No. 25 Saint Rose in Northeast-10 Conference play at Sodexo Field.
Ernst, graduate student Jenna Cimbron and junior Gabrielle Oswald all recorded hat tricks in the victory for the Ravens.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-7 (3-5 NE10) and has won three in a row, while St. Rose falls to 7-4 (3-4 NE10).
The Ravens will look to continue their winning streak as they hit the road on Wednesday to take on Assumption at 7 p.m., in Worcester, Mass.
FPU sweeps Bentley in weekend doubleheader
WALTHAM, Mass. — In their first road doubleheader action of the season, the Franklin Pierce University softball team (19-1, 7-1 NE10) swept host Bentley University (11-11, 1-5 NE10) with a pair of four-run victories, defeating the Falcons by final scores of 6-2 and 5-1.
Softball remains on the road this week and will look to keep things rolling with another doubleheader matchup Tuesday against Southern New Hampshire University at 3 p.m.
FPU men’s lacrosse stifled by Pace on Saturday
RINDGE — Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse had to weather the storm on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Sodexo Field, competing against No. 10 Pace University in another NE10 Conference matchup. Despite some late production from the Ravens, Pace clicked on all cylinders in the first half of play, jumping to a 9-0 lead through the first two quarters, ultimately claiming the victory by a final of 13-5.
Men’s lacrosse moves to 6-2 on the season (3-2 in conference play), while the Setters improve to 8-2 overall this season.
First year netminder Mike Masterpolo returned to the Ravens crease Saturday afternoon, showing a strong performance in goal by making timely saves on challenging shots. On the day, Masterpolo finished with 12 saves on 25 total shots faced.
The Ravens hit the road for two straight NE10 matchups scheduled this week, beginning with Saint Michael’s on Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.