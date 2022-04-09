Area Sports Roundup, April 8 Sentinel Staff Apr 9, 2022 Apr 9, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keene boys tennis edges out WinnacunnetThe Keene boys tennis team took down Winnacunnet, 5-4, Friday in Keene to stay undefeated.Sophomore Ethan Lewis won in first singles, as Dillon Rodgers, John Walton and Nick Cusack — filling in at sixth singles — all won their singles matches as well. "... Nick stepped in — and stepped up," said Keene coach Bill Hay in an email. "Smart player, athletic as hell, great kid."Lewis paired up with Matt McGreer in first doubles to pick up the Blackbirds' only doubles win, but it was enough to put Keene over the top."Each of the players learns something from their play and that of their opponent," Hay said. "And we have a way to go this season. Good stuff."Keene (2-0) travels to Bedford Monday for a matchup with the perennial Division I champions.Keene girls tennis swept by WinnacunnetHAMPTON — The Keene girls tennis team lost to Winnacunnet, 9-0, Friday in Hampton. Chloe Faucher and Maggie Delbove forced a tiebreak in second doubles, but ultimately fell.Keene (0-2) hosts Bedford Monday at 4:30 p.m.ConVal tennis falls in season openerNORTHWOOD — The ConVal tennis team lost its first match of the season, 6-3, to Coe-Brown Northwood Academy Friday in Northwood.Fletcher Maggs picked up the Cougars' lone singles victory in second singles, and ConVal picked up two doubles wins.Jaimini Viles and Zach Burgess won second doubles and Harrison Bernier and Malachi Page won in third doubles.Burgess — in his first varsity tennis match — battled back to force a tie-break in third singles, but ultimately lost to Coe-Brown's Dawson Greene.ConVal (0-1) visits Bow Monday, then has its home opener Wednesday against Hollis-Brookline. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doubles Keene Sport Tie-break Team Zach Burgess Winnacunnet Match