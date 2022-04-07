NORTH SUTTON — The Conant girls tennis team lost to a well-seasoned Kearsarge team, 9-0, Wednesday in North Sutton.
“There were many games that went to deuce but the Orioles just couldn’t get the winners today,” said Conant coach Glo Morison. “We have some things to work on before our next match but the team had fun and learned a few things out on the courts today!”
Conant (1-1) travels to Trinity Friday at 4 p.m.
FPU men take down No. 15 Saint Anselm in OT
MANCHESTER — The Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team battled back in a closely-contested overtime thriller with No. 15 Saint Anselm on Wednesday evening, closing the deal on a winning goal from junior midfielder Nathaniel Girardin for a final score of 10-9.
With the win, the Ravens now hold a 6-1 overall record this season, now having gone 3-1 overall against NE10 opponents. Saint Anselm moves to 4-4 on their season with the loss.
Trailing by two goals heading into the fourth quarter, the Ravens cooked up an offensive outburst, scoring three additional goals to claim their first lead of the evening, 9-8. Out of the three tallies, recently named NE10 Player of the Week Owen McCormack scored his only goal of the evening, while both Stephen Ell and Sean Daly collected their second goals of the contest. The Hawks scored the tying goal with 5:49 left in regulation, setting the stage for Girardin’s overtime heroics.
It only took 2:09 into overtime for the game to be decided, off a quick transition play down the field that saw Josh Dorr connect with Girardin, ending the game in thrilling fashion and sending the Ravens home on a high note.
In his first collegiate start, freshman goalkeeper Mike Masterpolo faced 28 total shots on goal, making 19 saves in the winning effort, also the first of his collegiate career.
Next up, the Ravens return home to Sodexo Field Saturday for an afternoon tilt with Pace University at 1 p.m.
Keene State women’s lacrosse cruises past Clark
WORCESTER, Mass. — Senior Brigid Casey and junior Haile Ratajack netted five goals apiece to lead the Keene State College women’s lacrosse team to a convincing victory over Clark University Wednesday night at Granger Field.
Haley Terva made 10 saves between the posts for the Owls.
The Owls outshot the Cougars 38-24.
The Owls (2-6) are on the road again for some conference action against Plymouth State on Saturday at 1 p.m.