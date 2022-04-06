KSC softball team rallies for conference split
Kate Fisher came through with a clutch two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, and the Keene State College softball team then literally walked it off in the eighth — working three free passes in the frame — as the Owls came from behind to down Plymouth State University 4-3 in the second game of a conference doubleheader Tuesday afternoon at the Owl Athletic Complex.
The Panthers routinely got out of trouble in the opener and won 4-1 behind a pair of home runs.
The Owls (11-9, 1-1 LEC) travel to the University of Massachusetts-Boston (12-6, 2-2) for a Saturday league doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m.
KSC men’s lacrosse downs New England College
Junior Cooper Cioffi led the scoring with eight goals as the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team cruised to victory over New England College Tuesday night at the Owl Athletic Complex. The conquest notched head coach Mark Theriault’s 250th career win for the Owls.
After taking a 3-1 lead in the first period, Keene State came out in the second with an offensive attack, scoring seven unanswered goals to pull away from New England.
Goalkeeper Chase Chamberlin made nine saves for the Owls.
The Owls return to conference action against Southern Maine on Saturday at 4 p.m.
FPU softball earns first loss in DH split
RINDGE — After starting the regular season 16-0 the Franklin Pierce University softball team took the Bisaccia Softball Field for a Northeast-10 Conference double header against the University of New Haven Chargers. After falling in the first game 4-1, senior Abbey Primavera shut the door for the Ravens in game two helping her team to a 2-1 victory.
With the split the Ravens bring their record to 17-1 overall this season and 5-1 in the NE10.
Next up for the Ravens is a lengthy road trip starting with a trip to NE10 Conference opponent Stonehill Skyhawks for a double header on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 12 and 2 p.m. in Easton, Mass.
FPU women’s lacrosse outlasts Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — Graduate student Caroline Lounsbury scored her 100th collegiate goal as part of a three-goal outing on Tuesday afternoon, and the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team used a four-goal fourth quarter to finish off a 12-7 win over Saint Michael’s at Sodexo Field.
Senior Morgan Baxendale led the charge for the Ravens, with five points on three goals and two assists. Freshman Addy Fenton contributed 2-1-3 in defeat for Saint Michael’s in the Northeast-10 Conference contest.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-7 (2-5 NE10), while Saint Michael’s falls to 1-8 (0-6 NE10).
Senior goalkeeper Megan Bacik finished with seven saves against 14 shots in the Franklin Pierce crease to pick up the win (2-1).
The Ravens remain home on Saturday, to host Saint Rose in an NE10 contest at 4 p.m. at Sodexo Field.
FPU men’s tennis drops decision to Bentley
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Bentley University Tuesday afternoon in their fourth NE10 conference matchup of the spring season.
The Ravens fall to 4-7 on the season, while the Falcons improve to 10-7.
Franklin Pierce will look for some redemption Saturday at 1 p.m. where they will travel to meet in-state rival Southern New Hampshire University.