Area Sports Roundup, April 4 Sentinel Staff Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Emily Royal / Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keene boys tennis starts season on the right footThe Keene High boys tennis team beat Manchester Memorial Monday, 8-1, in its season opener in Keene.Ethan Lewis, Matt McGreer, Dillon Rodgers, Max Santos and Sam Bergeron each picked up a singles win. Lewis and McGreer, Rodgers and Santos, and Bergeron and Nick Cusack all won doubles. The Blackbirds swept the doubles portion of the match.Keene (1-0) travels to Londonderry Wednesday, then hosts Winnacunnet Friday, weather permitting.Keene High girls tennis falls in season openerMANCHESTER — The Keene High girls tennis team lost to Manchester Memorial, 7-2, in its season opener Monday in Manchester. Sophie Copeland won her singles match, then paired up with Nishi Matta to win No. 1 doubles as well.Keene (0-1) next hosts Londonderry Wednesday and travels to Winnacunnet Friday, weather permitting.Conant girls tennis wins in home openerJAFFREY — The Conant girls tennis team swept Stevens, 9-0, in its home opener Monday in Jaffrey.Sophomore Bella Hart, junior Kelly Williams, freshman Jess Yap, junior Lilly Rennie, sophomore Grace Lewis and senior Kaia Colby each won their singles match.Hart and Yap paired up to win No. 1 doubles, Williams and Rennie won No. 2 doubles and Lewis and Colby won No. 3 doubles by default.Conant (1-0) next visits Kearsarge Wednesday. — Sentinel Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doubles Sport Season Opener Grace Lewis Win Sam Bergeron Dillon Rodgers Max Santos