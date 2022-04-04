SATURDAY
KSC track team competes at Corsair Classic
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Shannon Parks won the shot put as the Keene State College track and field teams competed at the Corsair Classic at UMass Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon.
Parks won the shotput at 12.09 meters, which keeps her in the running for an NCAA Division III Championships spot. Parks was also eighth in the hammer throw at 36.38 meters. The Owls finished 10th out of 12 participating teams, with 17 points.
KSC women’s lacrosse tops Eastern Connecticut
MANSFIELD, Conn. — Junior Jackie DeAngelis scored a hat trick and tallied three assists to seal the deal for the Keene State College women’s lacrosse team in their first win of the season, 13-10, over Eastern Connecticut State University at Rick McCarthy Field on Saturday.
Haile Ratajack netted four goals and tallied two assists. Goalkeeper Haley Terva made 11 stops between the posts for KSC.
The Owls (1-6) will travel to Clark University for non-conference action on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m.
KSC men’s lacrosse tops Eastern Connecticut
MANSFIELD, Conn. — Junior Cooper Cioffi led the scoring with four goals for the Keene State men’s lacrosse team in a dominating 16-2 win over Eastern Connecticut State University on Saturday at Rick McCarthy Field.
The Owls scored an impressive 14 goals before the Warriors could get on the scoreboard in the third quarter.
Rex Maccarini, Colby Quiet and Joe Nutting each netted a hat trick. Goalkeeper Chase Chamberlin gave up just two goals.
Up next, the Owls (5-3) return home to host New England College on Wednesday, April 6, at 5 p.m.
Raven women’s tennis notches win at Holy Cross
WORCESTER, Mass. — Franklin Pierce women’s tennis kicked off April by defeating Holy Cross on their turf, 5-2, improving to 12-4 on the season.
The Ravens dominated singles matchups, winning four out of six matchups as well as two doubles competitions for the single point. In the No. 3 singles, Anais Geslin claimed the win over Courtney Callas, 6-1 and 6-0. All remaining singles matchups were also settled through two sets for the Ravens, with sophomore Maria Penalver Aguilo winning at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-4, Estela Carra claiming victory at No. 4 singles, 6-4, 6-2, and Zoe Asterio Correa winning at No. 5 singles, 6-2, 6-4.
At #1 doubles, Anais Geslin and Estela Carra defeated the Holy Cross tandem of Maddie DeNucci and Ahana Nagarkatti, 6-4. Across the court, Maria Penalver Aguilo and Zoe Asterio Correa defeated Crusaders Elizabeth Gibbons and Jasmine Rahman by a decisive 6-2 final.
The Ravens next compete Thursday at 1 p.m. against visiting St. Thomas Aquinas.
SUNDAY
Ravens sweep doubleheader, remain unbeaten
RINDGE — The unbeaten 16-0 Franklin Pierce softball team chalked up a pair of wins Sunday against Southern Connecticut State University.
Game one featured a career first for freshman Bella Williams, who hit her first collegiate home run in the 9-5 game one win, plus late game heroics from graduate Gina Hinckley in game two that saw the Ravens end with a walk-off victory, 4-3, in extra innings.
Softball will return to Bisaccia Field Tuesday for a makeup doubleheader against NE10 opponent New Havenpreviously scheduled for April 2. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the second game at 3 p.m.
FPU wraps up rough weekend with sweep, split
WORCESTER, Mass. — Things continued in the wrong direction in the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader for the Franklin Pierce University baseball team, as four errors led to four unearned runs in a 6-1 loss to Assumption at Roucheleau Field.
But the Ravens avoided a complete disaster of a weekend in the second half of the Northeast-10 Conference twinbill, as sophomore Ian Battipaglia clubbed a pair of home runs, including an eighth-inning grand slam, to key a 9-2 victory.
An eight-game winning streak had ended with a thud on the road on Saturday as the Ravens were swept 14-9 and 3-2 in a doubleheader at Rocheleau Field
The Ravens, who now stand at 14-8 (5-3 NE10), have a bye weekend next week, but will next hook up with fellow NE10 member Saint Rose for a quartet of non-conference games — a doubleheader at Franklin Pierce on Saturday followed by a twinbill at Saint Rose on Sunday.
Owls serve Sunday doubleheader sweep to NEC
HENNIKER — Meghan Moran, Alexis Blanchette and Bella Seaborn-Coates all homered for the Keene State College softball team in the first of two games Sunday afternoon, and the Owls then rode the complete game, ten strikeout effort of Lilah Demmy in the nightcap to complete a 9-4 and 2-0 doubleheader sweep of New England College at Old Concord Road Field.
In the first game, the Owls turned a 3-1 deficit through three into a comfortable 9-4 win over the Pilgrims to end a seven-game slide.
The second contest was all about Demmy, who mowed down the Pilgrims with ease, striking out 10 while allowing just two hits in the complete game effort.
Up next, Keene State (10-8) is slated for their home and conference debut Tuesday when they host Plymouth State University for a doubleheader that begins at 3 p.m.
KSC baseball home opener spoiled by NEC
The Keene State College baseball team fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning and wound up giving up that many or more runs in five different innings as they lost 16-6 to New England College in the Owls’ 2022 home opener Sunday at the Owl Athletic Complex.
Playing their first home game after 14 at other venues, and in front of fans for the first time in three years, KSC struggled. Josh Beayon (0-3) took the loss for the Owls on the mound, allowing seven hits and six runs in 2.1 innings. He walked two and struck out two.
Up next, the Owls (2-13) remain home to host Fitchburg State University (3-17) on Tuesday at 3 p.m.