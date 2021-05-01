Baseball: Monadnock 3, Conant 2
Baseball: Souhegan 14, ConVal 4
Softball: Conant 10, Monadnock 9
Keene softball bounces back
The Keene High softball team fought the cold and windy weather on its way to an 8-7 win over Goffstown Friday in Keene.
Maddy Miner led the way offensively with two hits, a walk and three runs scored. Maya Carey also had two hits and added three RBI.
Emma Bartlett pitched the complete game, striking out 11 batters and walking five.
In the fourth inning, Asianah Gostyla showed off her defensive skills, hauling in a deep fly ball to right-centerfield to end the fourt inning and save two runs.
Keene had an 8-3 lead heading into the top of the sixth inning, but Goffstown climbed back into it, scoring twice in the sixth and twice in the seventh.
Despite the late push, Keene held on for the victory.
The Blackbirds (8-1) host Merrimack Monday.
FPU women’s tennis through to NE10 final
NASHUA — For the first time in program history, the Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team will play for the Northeast-10 Conference title.
The top-seeded Ravens punched their ticket through to the final round of the NE10 Championship with a 4-0 win over No. 4 Le Moyne Friday afternoon. Due to wet court conditions, the two met at the Longfellow New Hampshire Tennis & Swim Club for the semifinal contest.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 11-0 and advances to the NE10 final, which is slated for Sunday. The Ravens will host No. 3 Stonehill at 1 p.m. With the loss, Le Moyne falls to 8-3.
The Ravens continued their postseason dominance on Friday, as they won every set which was completed. First, Franklin Pierce breezed to wins at both first and third doubles to claim the doubles point. At first doubles, it was a 6-0 sweep for graduate student Himani Mor and sophomore Liria Loria.
It took Franklin Pierce just six sets of singles play to finish off the semifinal, though one required a tiebreak.
Sixth singles went in the books first, as graduate student Estela Carra rolled over her opponent, 6-0, 6-1.
Things were closer at third singles, where Loria pushed past freshman Fiona Pepper, 6-3, 6-4.
Fourth singles required a second-set tiebreak, but sophomore Laura Alvarez Tello sent the Ravens through to the title match with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win.
FPU women’s lacrosse wins NE10 playoff
RINDGE — It was a tale of two halves Friday afternoon at Sodexo Field, in the first round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship.
The Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team did enough in a strong first half to ensure the team would not be bitten by a lackluster second half. The Ravens used a seven-goal afternoon from junior Savannah Ernst to pick up the program’s first-ever postseason victory, 15-7, over visiting Saint Michael’s.
With the win, Franklin Pierce, the Northeast Division’s third seed, improves to 7-2 and advances to Monday’s divisional semifinal against Saint Aslelm.
The Ravens took care of things in the first half Friday, as they surrendered the first goal, but then scored the next eight on the way to a 10-2 halftime lead.
Ernst scored six of her seven goals in the eight-goal run, which spanned 19:53, while junior Megyn Ayotte netted a hat trick and senior Caroline Lounsbury dished out four assists. Junior Kaitlyn Daly set up fellow junior Morgan Baxendale with 2:18 remaining to cap FPU’s 10-goal stanza.
The second half played much more evenly, with each side scoring five times as the Ravens went on to the 15-7 victory. Ayotte notched her fourth goal of the day for the Ravens, while Ernst finished off her seven-goal day.
Senior Casey Butera minded the net for Franklin Pierce and stopped seven of 14 shots to pick up the win (3-1).