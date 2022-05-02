Keene Blackbirds softball loses late lead Friday
The Keene softball team had a lead until the fifth inning Friday at Foster Field in Keene, but ultimately fell to the Londonderry Pacers, 7-3.
Keene jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Jillian Goodnow reached on an error and scored as Sydney Maclean homered to right center field.
The Blackbirds held the lead until the fifth inning when Londonderry, who scored one run in the fourth, bunched three singles, a hit batter and a home run to plate four runs and take a 5-2 lead. The visitors added two more runs in the seventh.
Keene tried to battle back, stranding three runners in the sixth inning then added one run in the seventh as Taylan Wheeler reached on an error and scored on a single by Lexi Lounder.
Cassidy Dunham took the loss on the mound, going the distance, surrendering eight hits, four walks and one hit batter while striking out seven.
Keene (1-8) travels to Brattleboro Monday for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch against the Colonels.
Keene girls track wins Fenn Relays Friday
BRATTLEBORO — On Friday night in Brattleboro, Keene High School won the 63rd annual Fenn Relays. Keene edged Brattleboro, 56 to 52. Rutland, Vt., finished third with 42 points.
Leading the way for Keene was the winning 4x100 relay of Marie Prock, Adie Gigliello-Roy, Emma Burr and McKenna Castor.
Placing second in the 4x77 meter hurdle relay were Ella Hoy, Rebecca Holland, Ava Streed, and Castor.
Another second place finish was turned in by the sprint medley where Prock (200m), Castor (200 m), Burr (400m) and Reagan Hoy (800) combined to take the silver. Still another second place finish was turned in by the 4x800 relay squad of Gillian Frink, Kelly Ranta, Ella Hoy and Reagan Hoy.
Keene’s next meet is this Tuesday at home against Timberlane and Nashua South.
College Roundup
KSC baseball swept at Southern Maine Saturday
GORHAM, Maine – The University of Southern Maine needed only three pitchers to hold the Keene State College baseball team to just two runs over 18 innings — including a shutout in a no-hitter in the second of two games — as they posted 5-2 and 7-0 Little East Conference victories Saturday afternoon at Ed Flaherty Field.
KSC’s Little East Conference tournament hopes are down to winning all three remaining games and receiving help from others to qualify. They could squeeze themselves in by tying at 5-11 with certain teams, but are eliminated with one more loss or one more win by Western Connecticut State University and Plymouth State University.
The Owls (6-25, 2-11 LEC) finish the season with three home games, including Tuesday against No. 2 Eastern Connecticut (32-3, 12-1 LEC) at 3 p.m.
Keene State women’s lacrosse beats RIC Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Junior Haile Ratajack netted six goals, including the 100th goal of her career, as the Keene State College women’s lacrosse team earned a convincing 18-4 victory over Rhode Island College at Alumni Field Saturday afternoon.
Ratajack netted six goals and tallied two assists for a career-high eight points. Her six goals put her at 101 career goals for the Owls.
Mindy St. Marie netted a career-high four goals. She has scored 11 goals in the past three games, bringing her season total to 23 goals.
Other Scores:
Softball: Fall Mountain 18, Lebanon 1