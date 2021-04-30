Keene boys volleyball stays undefeated
AMHERST — The Keene High boys volleyball team swept Souhegan for the second time this week, winning sets 25-12, 25-23, 25-17 Thursday in Amherst.
The Blackbirds (2-0) next host Hollis-Brookline Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Purbeck Gym
KSC women’s lax falls in LEC semis
DANBURY, Conn. — The No. 4 Keene State women’s lacrosse team traveled to the No. 1 Western Connecticut State University Thursday to try to fight off the Colonials in the Little East Conference semifinal game.
The Owls fell to the top seed in the conference, 11-8, from the Westside Athletic Complex.
Keene State’s top three scorers from the regular seasons scored all eight goals for the Owls in their semifinal defeat. Haile Ratajack netted three goals and picked one assist. Ali Daisy picked up two goals and two assists and Brigid Casey came away with the same numbers as Ratajack, three goals and one assist.
The Owls goalkeeper Haley Terva made 18 saves in the game, which was a season high. Terva played in every second of the season for the Owls in between the pipes.
Keene State’s season closes with a record of 6-4, with a 5-2 mark in LEC play.
FPU men’s lax has four honored by NE10
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Seniors Josh Dorr and Kyle Fortier have earned All-Northeast-10 Conference Third Team honors, as announced Thursday by the league office.
In addition, sophomore Eric Bua Jr. and freshman James Heitmiller have been named to the NE10 All-Rookie Team.
Dorr has started all 11 games in the midfield for the Ravens. The team’s leading scorer, he is tied for 11th in the NE10 in points, with 29 on 20 goals and nine assists. The 20 goals is tied for 12th in the league, while the nine assists is tied for 19th. Dorr has also collected 10 ground balls and caused five turnovers on the season.
For his part, Fortier has started all 11 games on the defensive side of the ball. He has caused 15 turnovers, which is good enough to tie for seventh in the NE10. He has also snagged 27 ground balls, which puts him third on the team.
Bua has played in all 11 games for the Ravens, including eight starts, and also primarily plays on the defensive side. He is tied for the team lead with 29 ground balls, and has also caused 11 turnovers. Bua has netted a pair of goals along the way.
Despite being a freshman, Heitmiller has started all 11 games in the crease for Franklin Pierce. He has made an NE10-leading 141 saves against 249 shots on goal to post a 10.09 goals-against average, a .566 save percentage and a 5-6 record.
The Ravens were victorious in the first round of the NE10 Championship on Wednesday, and have advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round. Franklin Pierce will travel to No. 2 Le Moyne for a 1 p.m. start in Syracuse, N.Y.