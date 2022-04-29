Keene struggles to find offense against Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The Keene baseball team only mustered up two hits in a 6-0 loss to Londonderry Thursday afternoon at Lancer Field in Londonderry.
Ian Bergeron (1-for-3) and Jared Schmitt (1-for-3) recorded the only hits for the Blackbirds.
Gavin Rigby pitched the complete game, giving up six earned runs on 11 hits. He didn’t walk any batters and struck out six.
Londonderry’s Connor Fennell pitched the complete game shutout on the opposite end, striking out seven hitters and walking just one. Jack Marshall went 3-for-3 at the plate for the Lancers. He scored twice.
Londonderry was ahead, 3-0, after three innings, then doubled its lead with three runs in the fifth to take a 6-0 lead.
Keene (2-7) visits Pinkerton next Wednesday at 4 p.m. before returning to Alumni Field to face the Division I defending champions in Concord next Friday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock baseball downs Conant to stay undefeated
SWANZEY — The Monadnock baseball team kept its record unblemished with a 6-1 win over Conant Thursday in Swanzey.
Ryan Cornwell went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and Kevin Putnam was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as well.
Cam Olivo got the win for the Huskies, pitching six innings of one-run ball, giving up just three hits and striking out nine. Connor Branon pitched the last scoreless inning.
Jordan Ketola had two hits for the Orioles (2-for-3) and scored the run in the fourth inning. He also pitched the first three innings, giving up four runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out three.
Garrett Somero pitched two innings in relief, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit. Lane LeClair finished things off with a scoreless sixth inning.
Monadnock pushed ahead, 4-0, after the second inning. Conant scored a run in the fourth, but the Huskies scored two more in the sixth.
Conant committed three errors on the day, leading to four unearned runs.
Monadnock (6-0) hosts Mascenic (5-1) Friday at 4 p.m. and Conant (2-4) visits Hillsboro-Deering (1-5) next Monday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale hands Fall Mtn. first loss
HINSDALE — Andrew Lindsell had the game-winning hit in the seventh inning for the Hinsdale baseball team in a 5-4 win over previously unbeaten Fall Mountain Thursday afternoon in Hinsdale.
Lindsell, Dan Tetreault and Aidan Davis each had two hits on the day.
Davis also pitched 6.1 innings, striking out 10 and giving up the four runs.
Hinsdale (3-3) travels to Derryfield next Wednesday at 4 p.m. Fall Mountain (6-1) hosts Winnisquam Friday at 4 p.m.
Conant avenges earlier loss to MRHS
SWANZEY — After losing a heartbreaker to Monadnock earlier in the season, the Conant softball team took down the Huskies, 9-2, in Thursday’s rematch in Swanzey.
Teagan Kirby led the Orioles with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. Her sister, Graecen Kirby, pitched the complete game, allowing just two earned runs on six hits while striking out 10.
Graecen Kirby also went 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Rylee Herr (1-for-4) scored three times for the Orioles.
For the Huskies, Cainen Avery went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Madison Swett (2-for-4) and Julia Hoden (1-for-4, RBI) also had hits for Monadnock.
Grace LeClair pitched the complete game, giving up nine runs (only two earned) on seven hits while striking out 13.
Monadnock committed five errors, leading to the seven unearned runs.
Conant took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, then doubled it in the third before putting up four more runs in the fourth inning. Monadnock scored twice in the bottom of the sixth.
KSC softball jumps out early, sweeps Fitchburg
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The Keene State College softball team scored five runs in the opening half inning of Thursday afternoon’s doubleheader and that proved to be a good omen as the Owls wound up sweeping Fitchburg State University by scores of 10-6 and 4-2 in non-conference action at Coolidge Park.
In Game 1, Alexis Blanchette (1-5) tossed a complete game in the circle for the Owls and struck out eight to get the win.
Molly Murray (3-for-4, 3B, RBI, R, SB) and CC Chadwick (3-for-3, R) did the heavy lifting for Keene State’s lineup in Game 2, recording a combined six of their nine hits.
Murray notched her 11th and 12th multi-hit games of the season and raised her batting average to .356, the second highest on the team.
Keene State (14-22) wraps up their season Saturday at Rhode Island College (10-14, 4-10 LEC) in a Little East Conference doubleheader that begins at 3 p.m.
Other Scores:
High School Softball: Fall Mountain 13, Hinsdale 5