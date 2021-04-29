High School
KHS baseball downs Manchester Memorial
The Keene High baseball team defeated Manchester Memorial, 7-1, Wednesday at Alumni Field in Keene.
The Blackbirds held a slim lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning, when senior Zach Mooers jacked a three-run homerun to break open the game.
Senior Peter Haas pitched six innings for the Blackbirds, only allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven batters. Aaron Kent shut the door with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Liam Conley, Cal Tiani, Jared Schmitt and Mooers each had multiple hits for Keene.
The Blackbirds (5-0) next host Bishop Guertin Friday at 4 p.m. at Alumni Field.
Keene softball falls to Bedford
BEDFORD — Bedford handed Keene softball its first loss of the season Wednesday, an 11-3 blowout, two days after the Blackbirds beat Bedford by one run.
Bedford recorded 13 hits, including two home runs and a double. They scored in every inning except for the fifth.
Keene had 10 hits of their own, but had trouble bringing runs in, stranding 11 runners.
The Blackbirds (7-1) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Bedford answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to take the lead which would stick.
Maya Carey tripled and scored a run and was robbed of a home run in the third.
Maddy Miner, Sydney Maclean, Taylor Swift and Asianah Gostyla each had two hits. Gostyla doubled in the seventh but was stranded at second.
Emma Bartlett took the loss — her first of the season. She pitched the first three innings giving up nine runs on 10 hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Freshman Cassidy Dunham entered the game in relief in the fourth and pitched the last three innings, giving up two runs.
Keene is back in action Friday, hosting Goffstown at 4:30 p.m at Foster Field.
ConVal boys lacrosse edges Monadnock
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys lacrosse team beat Monadnock, 6-5, Wednesday in Peterborough.
Justin Joslyn had three goals and an assist for the Huskies. Aidan Hart and Austin Wyman each had a goal for Monadnock as well.
ConVal hosts Lebanon Thursday at 4 p.m. and Monadnock hosts the Raiders Saturday at 10 a.m.
KHS girls track tops Manchester Memorial
On Tuesday, the Keene High girls track team defeated Manchester Memorial, 94-35.
Leading the way for the Blackbirds were two girls who each posted three wins: Marie Prock won the high jump, triple jump and 200 meters; and Hannah Shepard won the 1600, 800 and 4 x 400 relay.
Other event winners were Miranda Boswell (discus and shot put), Sophie Dean (3200 meters), Emma Burr (100m dash and 4 x 100 relay), Mia Brown (4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays) and Ali Hebert (4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays).
Posting breakthrough performances were Rebecca Holland (second in 400 meters) and Zoe Jane Roberts (second in javelin).
Keene’s next meet is next Tuesday at Merrimack High School.
College
KSC softball posts doubleheader split
DANBURY, Conn. — Meghan Moran and Olivia Albert combined to go 5-for-8 with four doubles and five runs batted in as the Keene State College softball team opened a non-conference doubleheader at Western Connecticut State University with a 6-3 win Wednesday afternoon at Westside Field. The Owls dropped the second game 6-1, splitting their third consecutive twinbill.
Keene State moves to 4-16 on the season, while Western Connecticut moves to 6-14.
Keene State plays a non-conference pair of games at Rhode Island College (4-15, 1-9 LEC) Friday at 3 p.m.
The league games come the next day in Keene. KSC (3-7 LEC) is currently tied for the sixth and final playoff spot.
FPC baseball sweeps Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — The hits came early and often for the Franklin Pierce baesball team, and rarely stopped over the course of five hours, as the Ravens’ offense marched to the beat of 40 hits and waltzed across the plate 45 times on the way to a doubleheader sweep of Saint Michael’s Wednesday in Rindge, 30-8 and 15-0.
Sophomore Ian Battipaglia and senior Jonel Ozuna drove in 11 and 10 runs, respectively.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce has won five in a row and improves to 14-4 (11-3 NE10). With the loss, Saint Michael’s falls to 1-18 (1-17 NE10).
The two teams will meet Saturday, May 8, at Pappas Field to wrap up the four-game season series.
FPC women’s lacrosse beats Assumption
WORCESTER, Mass. — It was an upset win on the road for the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team on Wednesday afternoon, as the Ravens wrapped up the regular season with an 11-9 win over No. 14 Assumption at Brian Kelly Stadium.
Junior attack Savannah Ernst scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, while senior Casey Butera made a career-high 16 saves in net to lead the Ravens to the Northeast-10 Conference victory.
With the win, Franklin Pierce finishes the regular season at 6-2 (6-2 NE10), while Assumption drops to 7-3 (7-3 NE10). The Ravens leapfrog the Greyhounds in the standings, before both teams begin play in the NE10 Championship with the quarterfinal round on Friday.
Franklin Pierce is the No. 3 seed in the Northeast Division and will host No. 6 Saint Michael’s at 4 p.m.
FPC women’s tennis shuts out Bentley
NASHUA — In just its second all-time appearance in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship, the Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team earned the first postseason win in program history on Wednesday afternoon.
The No. 1 Ravens took care of No. 8 Bentley in short order, 4-0, in the quarterfinal round. Due to wet weather in the area, the two met at the Longfellow New Hampshire Tennis & Swim Club for the match.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 10-0 and advances to the semifinal round, which is slated for Friday. The Ravens will host No. 4 Le Moyne at 1 p.m. With the loss, Bentley sees its season come to an end at 3-9.
FPC track & field takes titles at relays
The Franklin Pierce University track & field program wrapped up the Teamsgiving Relays — North Wednesday, with the second day of competition.
The two-day meet wrapped up with throwing events at Keene State’s athletic complex. When all was said and done, the Ravens’ men’s and women’s squads both finished first out of three teams.
On the men’s side, the Ravens piled up 152 points, while Assumption (72) finished second and Keene State (44) took third.
In the women’s meet, it was 116 points for Franklin Pierce, with Assumption (110) again in second and Keene State (40) in third.
Sophomore Julieth Nwosu claimed first in the shot put for her 12.98-meter mark, while freshman sister Nkechi Nwosu claimed third for her 11.8-meter throw.
However, in the discus, it was Nkechi Nwosu who claimed top spot, with a throw of 37.11 meters, while Julieth Nwosu claimed second for her 36.45-meter mark.
Junior Julia Groll placed first in the hammer after throwing 38.09 meters.
For the men, sophomore Connor Everidge claimed first in the shot put for his 14.81-meter mark. He also took first in the hammer for a 42.25-meter throw.
Freshman Brogan Bonsaint took first in the javelin after throwing 57.59 meters.
The Ravens are scheduled to be in action both Friday at Southern Connecticut State and Saturday at Southern New Hampshire in their final tune-ups before next week’s Northeast-10 Conference Championship.