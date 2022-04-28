ConVal baseball loses late lead to Pembroke
PETERBOROUGH — Pembroke Academy put up three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull ahead of the ConVal baseball team, eventually winning 4-3 over the Cougars Wednesday in Peterborough.
Austin Knight was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, both with two outs. He also had an efficient day at shortstop.
Eric Stapelfeld went 1-for-3 with a two-run homerun. He got the start for ConVal, pitching the first five innings, giving up two runs (none earned) on just one hit.
Brady Carpentiere pitched the final two innings, giving up three earned runs on two hits while walking three and striking out two.
ConVal (4-3) travels to St. Thomas Aquinas next Monday May 2 for a 4 p.m. start.
Fall Mountain baseball stays undefeated
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain baseball team beat Newport, 7-4, Wednesday in Langdon to stay undefeated on the year.
Senior Owen Aubin pitched the complete game, allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in the victory.
Dominic Van Laere-Nutting went 2-for-3 at the plate. Foster Willett, Hudson Willett, Jager Klema and Eli Royce also had hits for the Wildcats.
Fall Mountain (6-0) visits Hinsdale Thursday at 4 p.m.
Keene softball falls behind early at Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN — The Keene softball team fell behind early against Goffstown, as the Grizzlies beat the Blackbirds, 17-4, Wednesday in Goffstown.
Keene scored three runs in the top of the first, but Goffstown responded with six of their own in the bottom half, then blew the game open with a seven-run fifth inning.
The hosts belted out 14 hits and took advantage of nine walks in the lopsided victory.
Keene had nine hits of their own and had four walks, but stranded eight base runners and had four others picked off.
Madi Testo led the Blackbird attack going 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Lexi Lounder had a strong game at the plate with two hard hits and a run scored.
On the mound for Keene, Makenzie Neese took the loss pitching the first 1.1 innings. Cassidy Dunham pitched four innings in relief.
Keene (1-7) hosts a tough Londonderry squad on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
ConVal softball jumps on Pembroke early
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal softball team got ahead early in an eventual 8-5 victory over Pembroke Academy Wednesday at Adams Playground in Peterborough.
Samantha Henderson went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and two runs scored. Julielle Cabana was 2-for-3 at the plate with two singles, two RBIs and a run scored. Mairin Burgess also went 2-for-3 on the night with two singles and a run scored. Morgan Bemont had a double, RBI and scored a run.
Kendall Sullivan got the win, pitching five innings allowing four runs on six hits while giving up two walks and striking out 11. Lily Mandel came on in relief pitching two innings and allowing one run on two hits with a strikeout.
ConVal (5-2) travels to Hollis-Brookline next Monday at 4 p.m.
KSC womens lacrosse steamrolls UMass Dartmouth
Junior Haile Ratajack generated seven caused turnovers to become the all-time single-season caused-turnover record holder in Keene State College women’s lacrosse history, as the Owls picked up a convincing 19-2 win over the University of Massachusetts — Dartmouth on Wednesday night at the Owl Athletic Complex.
The Owls dominated right from the start, with Ratajack netting her first goal of the game less than one minute into play. Sophomore Hannah Dworkin scored two for the Owls while Mindy St. Marie tallied one. Ratajack found the back of the net again to give the Owls a 5-0 lead. The Corsairs scored their two goals of the game with less than five minutes remaining, but the Owls (5-9, 4-2 LEC) shut out the Corsairs for the remainder of the action to finish with a dominating 19-2 victory.
FPU womens lacrosse falls in season finale
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team hit the road for a matchup against the Adelphi University Panthers on Wednesday evening. A trio of Ravens found the back of the net two times each in a 13-6 loss in the team’s season finale: Savannah Ernst, Jenna Cimbron and Caroline Lounsbury.
Junior netminder Erin Blake started in net for Franklin Pierce, made six saves against 13 shots over 35:43 in the crease, and suffered the loss (0-7). Senior Megan Bacik went the rest of the way and stopped 10 of 16 shots.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce finishes the season at 4-11 (4-9 NE10).