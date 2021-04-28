Monadnock softball takes down Conant
JAFFREY — The Monadnock softball team scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning, and that was all the offense it needed in a 5-3 win over Conant Tuesday in Jaffrey.
Emma Loudermilk led the way offensively for Monadnock, going 2-4 with two RBI and a run scored.
Grace LeClair took the circle for the Huskies, throwing the complete game, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out eight.
Teagan Kirby tripled in the first inning to get Conant on the board. She had four hits and batted in all three runs for the Orioles.
Becca Thibodeau took the loss in the circle for Conant. She went four innings, allowing five runs on six hits, before Graecen Kirby came in relief to pitch the final three innings.
Graecen Kirby threw three no-hit innings, striking out six batters.
The teams meet again Thursday in Swanzey at 4 p.m.
Keene boys volleyball beats Souhegan
The Keene High boys volleyball team defeated Souhegan in straight sets, 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-15), Tuesday in Keene.
A strong team serving effort led by sophomore Ben Hertzler and senior Ovid Cote were key to the victory.
Keene vists Souhegan Thursday at 6 p.m. for a rematch.
KSC WLAX advances to LEC semifinals
The No. 4-seeded Keene State women’s lacrosse team used the home field to its advantage as it outscored No. 5 Eastern Connecticut State University, 23-13, in the first round of the Little East Conference playoffs.
Keene State was led by sophomore Jackie DeAngelis, who put on a show for the Owls scoring seven times and adding eight assists in the win for Keene.
Senior Megan Gorham helped the Owls with four goals of her own and six points total on the night.
Keene State will travel to No. 1 Western Connecticut in the LEC semifinal game Thursday at 6 p.m. Western Connecticut defeated Keene State 13-5 earlier this season in both teams’ first LEC game of the year.
FPU softball sweeps doubleheader
EASTON, Mass. — The bats were working again Tuesday afternoon for the Franklin Pierce University softball team, which hit four home runs over the course of a doubleheader at Stonehill.
Senior Gina Hinckley went deep in each end of the Northeast-10 Conference twinbill, as the Ravens posted a 4-3 win in the first game and an 8-0, six-inning victory in the second.
Fellow senior Cyrena Zemaitis tossed a three-hit, 11-strikeout shutout in the second game.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce improves to 16-6 (15-5 NE10) and matches the program record for wins.
Penalver Aguilo earns NE10 awards
EASTON, Mass. — Freshman Maria Penalver Aguilo of the Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Player and Rookie of the Week, for the week ending on April 25, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the Conference office.
Penalver Aguilo was perfect on the week, as she went 4-0.
Denecheau earns NE10 awards
EASTON, Mass. — Graduate student Kevin Denecheau of the Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Player and Rookie of the Week, for the week ending on April 25, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the Conference office.
Denecheau was a perfect 4-0 on the week, as he went 2-0 at second singles and 2-0 at second doubles.
Nwosu named NE10 Rookie of the Week
EASTON, Mass. — For the fourth straight week, sophomore Julieth Nwosu of the Franklin Pierce University women’s track & field team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Field Rookie of the Week, this time for the week ending on April 25, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office.
Nwosu picked up yet another shot put win last week as the Ravens hosted the Teamsgiving Relays — South. She took first with a heave of 12.69 meters, and added a third-place finish in the discus as well, with a throw of 33.82 meters.
FPU tennis earns All-NE10 accolades
EASTON, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team took home the biggest haul of Northeast-10 Conference end-of-season awards in program history.
Freshman Maria Penalver Aguilo was named NE10 Rookie of the Year and head coach Peter Arsenault took Coach of the Year accolades, which marked the first two major NE10 awards in program history.
In addition, the Ravens tallied nine All-NE10 selections and put a pair of players on the league’s All-Rookie Team.
FPU men’s tennis sweeps in NE10 semis
MANCHESTER — For the first time since 2005, the Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team will return to the final round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship.
The No. 3 Ravens went on the road for the semifinal round Tuesday afternoon and took down No. 2 Southern New Hampshire, 4-0. Franklin Pierce will be in search of its first-ever NE10 title, after finishing as runner-up in 2003 and 2005.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 7-1 and advances to meet No. 1 Le Moyne in Saturday’s final. The Dolphins and Ravens will meet at 1 p.m. at Nottingham High School in Syracuse, N.Y., with the NE10 title and an automatic berth to the NCAA Championship on the line.
Franklin Pierce track & field in action
JAFFREY — The Franklin Pierce University track & field program was back in action Tuesday, hosting the first day of its second meet in as many weeks. The Ravens and their competition took to the track at Conant High School for the front end of the two-day Teamsgiving Relays-North.
In the men’s pole vault, freshman Connor Nordmann took first after clearing 3.96 meters. In the high jump, freshman Stephen Harris cleared 1.90 meters to take first in the event. Meanwhile, for the women, junior Stephanie Phoenix cleared 2.89 meters to claim first place in the pole vault. Along with her was freshman Emma Cutter, who cleared 1.98 meters to take second place.
In the women’s mile, graduate student Bethaney Donnelly took first for her 5:20 race.
On Wednesday, it will be the throwers’ turn, as second-day action takes place at Keene State’s athletic complex in Keene.
— Sentinel Staff