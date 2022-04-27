Junior Nathan Sickles ignited the Keene State College men’s lacrosse team to a 14-11 win over Western Connecticut State University at the Owl Athletic Complex on a rainy Tuesday evening.
Sickles netted five goals and one assist to help the Owls secure the No. 2 seed in the Little East Conference tournament and home-field advantage in the semifinals next week.
The Wolves jumped to a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Owls came alive, netting two goals in a man-up situation. Sickles tallied two goals within ten seconds in the final minute as the Owls trailed 3-2 after the first.
Senior Joe Nutting tied it up at the beginning of the second quarter with an assist from freshman Brendan DiSilva. Sickles picked up where he left off, netting two goals to give the Owls a 5-3 lead. Keene State never fell behind again.
The Owls had a slight 6-5 advantage after the first 30 minutes of action
The teams traded goals in the second half, but the Owls were consistently one step ahead. Junior Cooper Cioffi and freshman Connor Woods netted two goals apiece in the third to lead Keene State 10-8 after the third quarter.
The Owls outscored the Wolves 4-3 in the final quarter to keep their edge. Nutting scored his second of the game followed by Sickles’ fifth. Cioffi completed his hat trick to give the Owls a three-goal advantage.
Senior defenseman Shane Molloy stole the show when he netted a goal from his own defensive third in the final minutes of play to put an end to any comeback from the Wolves.
Senior goalkeeper Chase Chamberlin made nine saves and tallied one assist for the Owls.
The Owls (10-4, 6-1 LEC) host Plymouth State for their senior recognition night on Friday at 5 p.m.
FPU men’s lacrosse concludes season with loss
ALBANY, NY — In their final game of the 2022 regular season, the Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team battled against the Golden Knights of Saint Rose College in a Tuesday afternoon conference contest. After a close battle through the early stages of the game, the Golden Knights used three unanswered goals in the second quarter to complicate matters for the Ravens, who ultimately fell by a final score of 14-7.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce finishes with a 6-7 record (3-7 NE10) to conclude the 2022 season, with St. Rose moving to 8-9 (3-7 NE10) overall.
Franklin Pierce freshman goaltender Mike Masterpolo made 16 saves on 41 shots.