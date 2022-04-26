Keene Blackbirds baseball takes down Trinity
The Keene baseball team scored nine runs in the fifth inning to take down Trinity, 10-2, Monday at Alumni Field in Keene.
Jack Riendeau pitched five innings giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out two. Zak Whitney pitched two hitless innings in relief, striking out three.
Austin Morris (2-for-3, three runs scored), Brock Haynes (2-for-4, four RBIs), Jared Schmitt (2-for-4) all picked up multiple hits at the top of the Blackbirds’ lineup.
Keene picked up 10 hits in the win.
The Blackbirds (2-5) end a two-game losing streak and hosts Goffstown Wednesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal baseball roars back to beat Stevens
CLAREMONT — The ConVal baseball team was down a run after three innings, but score 13 over the next three on its way to a 15-5 win over Stevens Monday in Claremont.
Joe Gutwein went 2-for-4 with his first varsity homerun. The junior had four RBIs on the day. Elias Niemela went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Sam Scheinblum went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Justin Borges went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ollie Theriault pitched five strong innings allowing four runs (three earned) and striking out three.
ConVal (4-2) hosts Pembroke Academy Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Keene softball suffers late loss to Trinity-West
MANCHESTER — Heading into the seventh inning in a scoreless tie, the Trinity-West softball team scored two runs in the bottom half to win, 2-1, over Keene Monday in Manchester.
Keene’s Cassidy Dunham and Trinity-West’s Kiera Gilman both pitched perfect games into the fifth inning. Trinity-West got its first hit in the fifth inning, Keene got its first hit in the sixth inning.
In the top of the seventh, Sydney Maclean walked and after a strikeout, Madi Testo reached on a fielder’s choice. The next batter, Makenzie Neese, lined a hard hit ball to left field to drive in Testo. Neese was stranded at second base when the Trinity-West third baseman made a stellar play on a shot off the bat of Katelyn Stout to end the inning.
In the bottom of seventh, Trinity-West’s Riley McNamara led off with a single and Dunham surrendered her only walk of the game. That brought up the No. 5 hitter who doubled, driving in two runs to give Trinity-West the victory.
Dunham struck out eight in the loss.
Keene (1-4) hosts Bedford Tuesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal softball ends brief skid, beats Stevens
CLAREMONT — Tied at four heading into the seventh inning, ConVal rallied to score three runs in the seventh on its way to a 7-4 win over Stevens Monday in Claremont.
ConVal scored twice in the fourth inning to start the scoring, on an inside-the-park homerun from Mackenzie Anderson (2-for-4, three RBIs). Stevens immediately took a 3-2 lead after the fourth inning. ConVal tied things up in the fifth inning and both teams scored in the sixth to make it 4-4.
Samantha Henderson scored the eventual game-winner in the top of the seventh after reaching base on a walk and coming around to score on an error. ConVal scored two more insurance runs by inning’s end.
Stevens had two runners on base in the bottom half, but couldn’t score as ConVal took the 7-4 win to end a two-game losing streak.
Kendall Sullivan went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Morgan Bemont went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Mairin Burgess went 2-for-3 with a double, triple and an RBI.
Lily Mandel got the start in the circle, allowing just three runs on five hits in four innings pitched. She struck out four. Sullivan pitched the final three innings in relief, allowing three hits and striking out four.
ConVal (4-2) hosts Pembroke on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Other Scores:
Volleyball: Goffstown 3, Keene 1