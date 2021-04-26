ConVal softball splits DH with Sanborn
KINGSTON — The ConVal softball team split its doubleheader with Sanborn Saturday in Kingston. The Cougars (1-2) won game one, 9-3, but fell behind early in game two, eventually falling, 13-1.
Lily Mandel pitched the complete game in the first game, allowing four hits, three runs and striking out 10. She did not give up any walks.
Leading the offense for the Cougars was Morgan Bemont, who was 4-5 with three singles, a double, three RBI and three runs scored, and Mandel, who was 3-3 with a pair of singles, a double, two RBI and was intentionally walked in the 4th inning.
Samantha Henderson was 2-4 with a pair of singles and two runs scored, Mairin Burgess was 2-4 with two singles and two RBI and Kendall Sullivan smashed a triple getting two RBI.
Sullivan took the mound for game two, but gave up six runs in the first two innings, a hole that the Cougars could not climb out of.
She went five innings in the circle, giving up 12 runs on nine hits and three errors. She struck out five and walked four before Mandel came on in relief, pitching the 6th and 7th.
Mandel gave up one run on one hit, striking out five and walking one.
Bemont went was 2-3 with a pair of singles and an RBI and Mandel went 2-3 with a single and a double.
The Cougars host Souhegan Monday at 4 p.m.
ConVal baseball can’t overcome deficit
KINGSTON — The ConVal baseball team fell to Sanborn, 12-2, Saturday in Kingston.
Sanborn sent nine to the plate in the first inning, scoring five runs to take an early lead.
Sophomore Brady Carpentiere got the start for ConVal, going 1-plus innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on five hits.
Classmate Wyatt Beaulieu game in to finish the second inning and start the third. He gave up three runs.
Senior Austin Sloan then game in and pitched the final two innings of the five-inning game. Sloan gave up two runs on four hits.
Sophomore Joe Gutwein went 2-3 at the plate.
“At the plate, the slow pitching had us way out in front,” said head coach Matt Harris. “We had some opportunities to score some runs and we just could not execute.”
ConVal next visits Souhegan Monday at 4 p.m.
ConVal tennis sweeps weekend DH
KINGSTON — The ConVal tennis team won its first two matches of the season, defeating Sanborn 8-1 Friday and 8-1 again Saturday.
ConVal swept the singles on Friday, as David MacKay came back from 5-7 to win four straight games. Eva Calcutt (8-2) and Fletcher Maggs (8-0) completed the sweep in singles.
Ben Kriebel and Brady Proctor started the doubles off with an 8-1 win.
Jaimini Viles and MacKay, after a slow start, won at second doubles and Lucas Gregory and Avery Pope lost a very competitive match at third doubles in a 5-7 tiebreak.
ConVal prevailed again over Sanborn Saturday.
Kriebel and Viles earned identical 8-4 wins at first and second singles.
Proctor was challenged late in his match but pulled out an 8-6 victory at third singles.
Calcutt matched her score from the previous day, 8-2, as did Maggs, 8-0 as they both moved up a spot in the lineup.
Gregory earned his first career singles win, a comeback 9-7 victory. Calcutt and Proctor won a very competitive second doubles, 8-6, and Pope earned his first career win at third doubles, teaming with Maggs for an 8-1 victory.
ConVal next hosts Souhegan, Monday at 4 p.m.
FPU baseball splits Saturday, sweeps Sunday
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University baseball team split Saturday’s doubleheader against Stonehill, but swept the doubleheader Sunday thanks to graduate student Tyler Patane‘s walk-off hit to cap off a three-run ninth-inning rally in the second game.
Stonehill won the first game on Saturday 12-9, then the Ravens won the next three by scores of 9-4, 7-1 and 7-6.
With the Northeast-10 Conference wins, Franklin Pierce improves to 12-4 (9-3 NE10), while Stonehill falls to 11-12 (6-10 NE10).
In the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader, senior catcher Dylan Jones went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead Franklin Pierce to victory.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action Wednesday when they host Saint Michael’s in a 3 p.m. doubleheader.
Franklin Pierce softball rolls to Sweep at Stonehill
EASTON, Mass. — The Franklin Pierce University softball team made it five wins in a row Saturday afternoon, as the Ravens swept a doubleheader on the road against Northeast-10 Conference foe Stonehill.
In the first game, graduate student Madi Killebrew went 3-for-3 with a double and a home run, and drove in five, as the Ravens posted a 7-1 victory.
The second game went only five innings, as Killebrew and senior Gina Hinckley went deep in a 12-1 Franklin Pierce win.
With the sweep, Franklin Pierce improves to 14-6 (13-5 NE10), while Stonehill falls to 5-17 (4-14 NE10). The two teams will meet again at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Stonehill to wrap up the four-game series.
Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse takes care of Saint Michael’s
RINDGE — It was Senior Day for the Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team on Saturday, as the Ravens took to Sodexo field to close out the 2021 regular season with a matchup against Northeast-10 Conference opponent Saint Michael’s College.
Freshman goaltender James Heitmiller made 12 saves against 17 shots in a 9-5 Franklin Pierce win.
With the win, the Ravens improve to 4-6 (4-6 NE10), while Saint Michael’s falls to 3-7 (3-7 NE10).
Franklin Pierce will be the No. 7 seed in the upcoming NE10 Championship, and will host 10th-seeded Saint Rose in the first round on Wednesday, April 28, at 4 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s lacrosse falls to No. 14 Assumption on Senior Day
RINDGE — A five-goal outing from junior Savannah Ernst was not enough for the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team at home on Sunday afternoon, as the Ravens dropped a 13-10 decision to No. 14 Assumption at Sodexo Field.
The Ravens honored their five-player senior class prior to the start of the Northeast-10 Conference contest.
With the loss Franklin Pierce falls to 5-2 (5-2 NE10), while Assumption improves to 7-2 (7-2 NE10).
The two teams will close out the regular season with a rematch at Assumption at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
FPU men’s tennis sweeps Stonehill in NE10 first round
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team wasted no time in the first round of the Northeast-10 Conference Championship on Saturday afternoon. The third-seeded Ravens blitzed sixth-seeded Stonehill at home, 4-0.
Graduate student Kevin Denecheau and freshman Ivan Bernal led the way, as they teamed for a win at second doubles, before picking up victories at second and third singles, respectively.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 6-1 and advances to the semifinal round on Tuesday. The Ravens will travel to second-seeded Southern New Hampshire for a 1 p.m. start.
KSC women’s lacrosse drops heartbreaker
PLYMOUTH — The Keene State women’s lacrosse team scored to tie the game with 1:39 remaining in regulation, but saw the Plymouth State University Panthers score a goal in overtime, beating the Owls 11-10 Saturday in Plymouth.
Keene State’s Brigid Casey came away with five goals and one assist on the afternoon.
KSC outshot Plymouth 32-21 in the game. Haley Terva saved four shots for Keene State (5-3, 5-2 LEC).
Keene State will host the Little East Conference first-round playoff game from Dr. Ron Butcher Field Tuesday at 6 p.m. as they face Eastern Connecticut State University. The Owls will be the No. 4 seed, with the Warriors coming in as the No. 5 seed. Keene State defeated Eastern Connecticut 20-7 earlier this season.
KSC softball splits with Western Connecticut
Alexis Blanchette fired a complete game and allowed just one run as the Keene State College softball team scored five runs in the first three innings and went on to their first home victory of the season, 5-1 over Western Connecticut State University in the opener of a Little East Conference doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Owl Athletic Complex.
Western Connecticut scored two in the fifth and two in the seventh to wind up taking the second contest 5-3.
With the split, Keene State moves to 3-15 (3-7 LEC) this season.
The Owls visit Danbury for the non-conference portion of the series against Western Connecticut Wednesday at 4 p.m.
KSC women’s soccer wins final home game
The Keene State women’s soccer team continued their dominance on Dr. Ron Butcher Field Saturday afternoon, defeating the Panthers of Plymouth State University 4-0 on goals from Maggie Vogt, Alex Kennedy, Kayleigh Marshall and Maya Baker to move the Owls to 4-0 (4-0 LEC) on the season.
Keene State goalie Abbie Terrinca came away with six saves in her first shutout of the season.
Keene State will play its first and only road game of the season as they travel to Eastern Connecticut State Monday for the final game of the season for the Owls. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.