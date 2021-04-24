Keene softball shuts out Conant
Senior Emma Bartlett scattered four hits and struck out nine to lead the Keene High softball team to a 13-0, five-inning victory over Conant Friday in Keene.
Offensively Keene had a big first inning, plating eight runs.
Four players had two hits: Maddy Miner, Bartlett, Sydney Maclean and Makenzie Neese.
Six players knocked in runs led by Neese who doubled and had four RBI. Maya Carey also doubled and scored two runs.
Rylee Herr smashed a two-out triple for Conant in the third inning but was stranded when the next batter grounded out.,
The Blackbirds host Manchester Memorial Monday at 4:30 p.m. in Keene, while Conant faces Monadnock Tuesday in Jaffrey.
Hinsdale softball falls to Wilton by one run
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale softball team fell to Wilton, 8-7, Friday in Hinsdale.
Angelina Nardolillo pitched a complete game, giving up hive hits. Aleh Owen had four hits and two RBI while Addie Nardolillo had two hits and one RBI.
Hinsdale travels to Sunapee next Friday for a 4 p.m. game.
Keene boys tennis earns
its first win of season
The Keene High boys’ tennis team stopped the bleeding with a down-to-the-wire match at home, defeating Nashua North, 6-3, Friday.
Ethan Lewis, Max Santos and John Walton picked up singles wins while John Walton and Nick Walton, and Sam Bergeron and Nick Cusack, earned doubles wins.
Keene moves to 1-3 and hosts Manchester Memorial Monday at 4 p.m.
Keene girls tennis picks up two games, but ultimately falls to Nashua North
NASHUA — Nishitta Matta and Cameron Brown both picked up singles wins for the Keene girls tennis team, but the Blackbirds fell, 7-2, to Nashua North Friday in Nashua.
Sophie Copeland put up a fight in third singles, but lost in a close match, 8-6.
Keene hits the court again Monday against Manchester Memorial in Manchester at 4:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce women’s lacrosse wins third straight to move to 5-1
HOOKSETT — In action for the third time in six days, the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team made it three straight wins Friday afternoon, on the road at Southern New Hampshire.
Junior Savannah Ernst went off for eight points on seven goals and one assist, while junior Morgan Baxendale added six points on five goals and one assist, as the Ravens dealt the host Penmen a 22-12 loss at Penmen Stadium.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 5-1 (5-1 NE10), while SNHU falls to 2-9 (2-9 NE10).
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action Sunday when they host Assumption at 1 p.m.
Keene State’s Joey Fodor takes a big step to NCAA Qualification
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Joey Fodor took another big step toward qualification for the NCAA Division III Championships with a standout performance at the Eastern Connecticut State Invitational Friday afternoon.
Fodor won the javelin for the second time this season, throwing 58.27 meters. As of Friday night, that mark was 12th best in the country. The top 17 marks in the nation will go to the NCAA Division III Championships at the end of May.
Fodor’s 58.27 represents the best throw by anyone from New England, and a near 2-meter improvement on his previous mark. It’s also more than 2 meters ahead of the last qualifying mark.
Jacob Pearl won the 800 meters in 1:59.43 and Dylan Foss was second in the long jump at 5.94 meters. Dylan Harden took second in the triple jump at 12.44 meters.
For the women, Grace Furlong was second in the 5,000 meters in 20:04.70, and Skyler Gauthier won the 100 meter hurdles in 16.04, as well as taking the long jump at 5.07 meters. Alexis Gauthier was second in the long jump in 4.93 meters.
Shannon Parks won the shot put at 11.48 meters, with teammate Naomi Murzin second at 10.61 meters. Murzin was also second in the discus at 32.08 meters.