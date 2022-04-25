Conant boys track team wins Sanborn Invitational
KINGSTON — The Conant boys track team won the Sanborn Invitational with 78 points Saturday in Kingston.
Ben Sawyer and Ethan Vitello placed first and second, respectively, in the long jump. Vitello finished first in the triple jump and tied a school record in the 200-meter dash, running it in 22.9 seconds. The time tied Zac Wright’s record from the 1990s.
Sawyer placed second in the high jump while Jordan Nagle earned a sixth-place finish. Sawyer also finished second in the 400-meter dash.
Austin Poikonen missed scoring in the 110-meter hurdles by .01 seconds, placing seventh, but came back to finish fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. He also played a pivotal role in the 4x400 relay.
Garrett Somero finished second in the discus and shotput events.
Coe-Brown (the Division II defending champions) made a late run at the top spot, coming within 0.6 points with only three events to go, but Somero had a clutch shotput throw and the 4x400 relay team (Jon Ciglar, Poikonen, Sawyer and Vitello) came from behind to win and seal the victory for the Orioles.
“With 30-plus schools in attendance, it was one of the biggest victories for Conant track and field in decades,” said head coach Bill Edson in a text.
The girls had a few highlighted performances, but were shorthanded due to spring break.
“It was an exciting day for everyone and both teams seem to be on the right trajectory to reach our goals,” Edson said in the text. “We are keeping focused and taking it all one meet at a time. Simply enjoying the season.”
Conant hosts a mini meet on Tuesday and heads to the Belmont Invitational next Saturday.
Monadnock boys finished ninth with 27 points.
Keene softball team falls to Exeter on Friday
Exeter struck early as the Keene softball team lost, 9-4, Friday in Keene.
Exeter scored five runs in the first inning, then tacked on three more in the fourth and another in the fifth
Keene scored four runs in the fourth inning, but then went down in order in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Offensively, Keene was led by Sydney Maclean, who doubled against the fence in left and scored a run, and Asianah Gostyla, who singled sharply driving in two runs and scoring the last run of the inning.
Cassidy Dunham took the loss on the mound, going the distance allowing nine hits, striking out five and walking four.
The Birds (1-4) travel to Manchester Monday to face Trinity-West at 4 p.m.
ConVal softball loses close one to HB Friday
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal softball team lost to Hollis-Brookline, 6-5, Friday in Peterborough.
Morgan Bemont led the team going 4-for-4 with a single, two doubles, and a triple, scoring three runs and an RBI. Lily Mandel was 2-for-4 with two singles, an RBI, and a run and Kendall Sullivan was 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs. Samantha Henderson also went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored.
Sullivan pitched the complete game going seven innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.
ConVal had a 4-2 lead heading into the seventh inning before Hollis scored four runs in the top half to take a 6-4 lead. ConVal got one back in the bottom half, but couldn’t get the second run it needed.
The Cougars (3-2) travel to Stevens on Monday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mtn. softball falls late to Stevens Friday
CLAREMONT — The Fall Mountain softball team lost to Stevens, 11-8, Friday in Claremont.
Stevens jumped out to a 6-1 lead before Fall Mountain battled back to take a 7-6 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. After Stevens tied it at seven, the Wildcats once again took the lead, 8-7, but a four-run bottom of the sixth for Stevens put them ontop for good.
Skeylar Blanchard was 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Aly Lantz was 2-for-3 with five RBIs and Melodee Chambers was 2-for-4.
Kendal Cote went the distance in the circle striking out 10.
Fall Mountain (2-3) is home on Wednesday against Newport at 4 p.m.