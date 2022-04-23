Keene baseball shut out by Exeter
EXETER — The Keene baseball team only mustered two hits as the Blackbirds fell to Exeter, 7-0, Friday afternoon in Exeter.
Brock Hayes and Jared Schmitt got Keene’s only hits.
Gavin Rigby threw four innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and struck out three.
Sharik Khan and Cal Tiani each pitched an inning.
Keene (1-4) hosts Trinity Monday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock baseball downs Hillsboro
HILLSBORO — The Monadnock baseball team continued its roll, beating Hillsboro-Deering, 11-1, Friday afternoon in Hillsboro.
Ben Dean went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Connor Branon also went 2-for-3. He had three RBIs and scored twice.
Cam Olivo got the start on the mound, pitching two hitless innings and striking out five. Branon came on to pitch the next two, only allowing one hit and also striking out five. Colin Donnelly polished it off in the fifth inning, giving up the run on no hits (two walks) and he struck out three.
Monadnock (5-0) hosts Conant next Thursday at 4 p.m.
ConVal baseball falls behind early, loses to Hollis
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal baseball team lost to Hollis-Brookline, 15-5, Friday afternoon in Peterborough.
The Cougars gave up eight runs in the first inning and couldn’t recover.
Eric Stapelfeld went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs with a run scored.
Austin Knight (2-for-4) and Wyatt Beaulieu (2-for-4) also had mutil-hit days. Joe Gutwein hit a triple and had two RBIs.
The defense turned a rare 6-3-2 triple play in the top of the third inning.
Beaulieu got the start on the mound but only recorded one out before Brady Carpentiere took over for the next 1.2 innings. Ollie Theriault pitched the next three scoreless innings, giving up just two hits, and Sam Scheinblum pitched the final two innings.
ConVal (3-2) travels to Stevens Monday at 4 p.m.
Conant baseball pushes ahead late to beat Brady
JAFFREY — The Conant baseball team scored five runs in the sixth to beat Bishop Brady, 7-3, Friday afternoon in Jaffrey.
Malique Motuzas (1-for-2, two RBIs) hit the eventual game-winner on a two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Conant the lead.
Lane LeClair (1-for-4, two RBIs) and Jordan Ketola (1-for-3, two RBIs) also had multi-RBI days.
Garrett Somero pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out four. Ketola pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit and he struck out four.
Conant (2-3) has won their last two games and has a tough test at Monadnock Thursday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain baseball beats Stevens
CLAREMONT — The Fall Mountain baseball team put up 15 hits in an 11-5 win over Stevens Friday afternoon in Claremont.
Dominic Van Laere-Nutting started the game and pitched 5 innings to get the win giving up three earned runs with eight strikeouts. Mitch Cormier had two innings of scoreless relief.
Cormier also had two hits and five RBIs in the game. Van Laere-Nutting, Porter Willett, Foster Willett, and Hudson Willett also had multiple hits for the Wildcats.
Fall Mountain (5-0) hosts Newport on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale baseball beats Portsmouth Christian
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale baseball team beat Portsmouth Christian Academy, 10-0, in five innings Friday afternoon in Hinsdale.
Aidan Davis pitched the complete game, allowing just two hits and striking out seven.
Brayden Eastman had three hits.
Hinsdale (2-3) hosts Derryfield on Monday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock softball pulls away from Hillsboro
HILLSBORO — The Monadnock softball team beat Hillsboro-Deering, 18-7, Friday afternoon in Hillsboro.
Hillsboro took a 3-0 lead after the first inning, but five runs in the second inning put Monadnock ahead and they never gave up the lead from there.
Shawn Bixby went 3-for-4 at the plate (three doubles) with five RBIs and two runs scored. She also pitched the complete game, giving up the seven runs (all earned) on 11 hits.
Cainen Avery went 3-for-6 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Eliza Harwood went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Julia Hoden (2-for-5, RBI), Grace LeClair (2-for-5), Madison Swett (2-for-4, three RBIs, triple) and Mordred Savola (2-for-4, two RBIs, triple) all had multiple hits. All nine starters recorded at least one hit.
Monadnock (4-1) hosts Conant Thursday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball shutout by Portsmouth Christian
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale softball team lost to Portsmouth Christian, 12-0, Friday afternoon in Hinsdale.
Five girls had hits for the Pacers, led by Daytona Boyd who had a triple.
Hinsdale (2-3) hosts Farmington Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys tennis falls at Exeter
EXETER — The Keene boys tennis team lost to Exeter, 7-2, Friday in Exeter.
Ethan Lewis (8-6) picked up the lone singles win. Sam Bergeron and Nick Cusack teamed up in No. 2 doubles to win, 9-8 (11-9) in the tiebreak.
Keene (4-2) has next week off for spring break, then hosts Hanover on Monday May 2.
Other Scores:
Softball: Hopkinton 9, Conant 6
Girls tennis: Exeter 9, Keene 0