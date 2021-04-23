Bartlett throws no-hitter for Keene softball
Once again, the Keene High Blackbirds benefitted from a solid, error-free defensive effort and another stellar performance in the circle from Emma Bartlett in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Manchester Central in Keene.
The senior went the distance and pitched a no-hitter, registering 13 strikeouts and surrendering three walks.
The Blackbirds struggled at the plate on a cold and blustery day, but managed to scratch out three runs on five hits.
Maya Carey, Sydney Maclean and Taylor Swift all doubled. Swift and Makenzie Neese each had one RBI.
Keene has another quick turnaround and will face Conant Friday at Foster Field.
KSC softball splits at UMass-Dartmouth
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Olivia Albert hit a solo home run to open the scoring in the third, KSC tacked on two more, and then relied on the pitching of Alexis Blanchette as the Owls beat the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth 3-1 in the opener of a Little East Conference doubleheader Thursday at the UMD Softball Complex. The host Corsairs used a six-run fourth to win the second game, 8-5.
With the split, Keene State moves to 2-14 (2-6 LEC) on the season.
Keene State next hosts Western Connecticut State University (3-11, 3-7 LEC) for a twinbill beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Owls are still searching for their first home win.
Franklin Pierce softball sweeps Bentley
RINDGE — It was a cold, but record-setting, afternoon for the Franklin Pierce University softball team at the Bisaccia Softball Field on Thursday against Bentley. In the first game, graduate student left-hander Amelia Mamone made her 86th career appearance in the circle for the Ravens, establishing a new program record in a 7-2 Franklin Pierce win.
In the second game, Franklin Pierce hammered out 17 runs on 21 hits to win a wild, 17-13 affair, while graduate student Madi Killebrew drove in a school-record six runs.
With the wins, Franklin Pierce improves to 12-6 (11-5 NE10), while Bentley falls to 7-11 (7-11 NE10). The Ravens swept the four-game season series from the Falcons.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Saturday for a noon doubleheader at Stonehill.
Monadnock MS hosts first track meet
SWANZEY — The Monadnock Middle School track and field team hosted Boynton and Jaffery/Rindge Middle Schools Thursday in Swanzey.
Peyton Joslyn of Monadnock won the 1600 meter boys race, breaking the school record with his time of 5:30.08, and Jaffery/Rindge Middle School’s Ben Sawyer jumped 18 feet, 4 inches to post the longest long jump for a middle school athlete at Monadnock’s track.
Keene girls tennis falls again to Central
The Keene girls tennis team fell again, 9-0, to Manchester Central Thursday in Keene.
Nishitta Matta, Maggie Delbove and Merideth Downing each picked up points for Keene in singles, while Matta and Cameron Brown, Delbove and Sophie Copeland, and Allison Cooper-Ellis and Jen Guo each picked up points in doubles.
The Blackbirds hit the court again Friday in Nashua against Nashua North at 4:30 p.m.
Franklin Pierce men’s tennis beats Bentley
NASHUA — With conditions blustery outdoors across New England, the Franklin Pierce University men’s tennis team and Bentley agreed to meet indoors on Thursday afternoon to wrap up their Northeast-10 Conference regular-season schedule. The Ravens came away with a 5-2 win when all was said and done at the Longfellow New Hampshire Tennis and Swim Club.
With the win, Franklin Pierce closes out the regular season at 5-1 (5-1 NE10). FPU will advance to the NE10 Championship Saturday. The Ravens will host a quarterfinal match at 1 p.m. Final seeding and matchups are expected to be announced by the NE10 later Thursday in over Bonte.
Penalty shot goal proves to be the difference for KSC women’s soccer
After a handball that was made inside the penalty box by the UMass-Dartmouth Corsairs, Keene State called on their senior captain to take the awarded penalty kick in the 56th minute of the contest.
Maggie Vogt took a strike with her right foot, slotting the ball into the lower left-hand corner of the net, to give the Owls the 2-0 lead. The Corsairs added one goal on the board in the 75th minute, but the Owls offensive attack would prove to be too much on the evening for the Corsairs to handle as the Owls came away with a 2-1 win from Dr. Ron Butcher Field Thursday.
Keene State (3-0, 3-0 LEC) got the opening mark in the 7th minute of the game when senior Ashley Bates went in two on one with teammate Maya Baker and Bates made the cross-field feed to Baker who finished the ball into the bottom right portion of the cage. For Baker, it is her fourth of the spring season.
Keene State will play their final home game of the spring season on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host the Plymouth State University Panthers at Dr. Ron Butcher Field.
Ashford, Palmer help KSC volleyball close spring with fourth consecutive win
NORTH DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Junior Emilyann Ashford matched a career best with 12 kills against just one error and senior Megan Palmer added 11 spikes as the Keene State College women’s volleyball team had to work extra on Thursday night, but ended the spring on a positive note with a 3-0 (27-25, 25-13, 34-32) sweep of the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth in Little East Conference action at the Tripp Athletic Center.
With the win, Keene State ends the spring 4-1 (4-1 LEC).
Keene State will gear up for the regular fall season that is slated to begin in early September with the Owls traveling to the Springfield College Invitational.
Franklin Pierce volleyball drops season finale at Saint Anselm
MANCHESTER — Sophomore Mariah Robles hit .529 with 10 kills on Thursday night, but the rest of the Franklin Pierce University volleyball team mustered just 15 more kills in the match, as the Ravens suffered a 3-0 defeat (25-18, 25-20, 25-22) on the road at Saint Anselm to wrap up their spring season.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce closed out its abbreviated season at 1-4, while Saint Anselm opened its spring at 1-0.
Franklin Pierce women’s golf’s Yamamoto named NE10 Player of the Week
EASTON, Mass. — Graduate student Zoey Yamamoto of the Franklin Pierce University women’s golf team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week, for the week ending on April 18, as announced on Wednesday by the NE10.
The first NE10 weekly awards of the season were based on all competition this spring up through last week. The Ravens have been in action three times, and Yamamoto has not finished lower than third so far.
At the Hartford Invitational on March 22, she was co-medalist, as she shot an even-par round of 72. This past Monday at the Assumption Invitational, she took second by shooting an 83 (+11).
The Ravens are back in action on Tuesday, as they defend their 2019 NE10 Championship title at Cold Spring Country Club in Belchertown, Mass.