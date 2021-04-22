Franklin Pierce men’s lacrosse drops lightning-shortened affair to Bentley
RINDGE — Just minutes into the third quarter on Wednesday afternoon, the skies opened up above Sodexo Field. With the torrential rain came plenty of lightning, which forced an early end to the Northeast-10 Conference contest between the Franklin Pierce University men’s lacrosse team and Bentley.
After a delay, the game was ultimately called with 13:46 to play in the fourth quarter, and Bentley picked up a 12-6 win.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce falls to 3-6 (3-6 NE10), while Bentley improves to 5-3 (5-3 NE10).
Bentley took control of the game early, as the Falcons scored the only four goals of the first quarter. The Falcons then scored three of the first four goals in the second quarter to jump out to a 6-1 lead.
Franklin Pierce put a 4-1 run together over the final six minutes of the stanza, including two goals and an assist from senior Josh Dorr, to cut the gap to two, at 7-5, heading into the intermission.
Bentley went on a surge again to start the third quarter. Four straight goals from the Falcons ballooned the lead out to 12-6 as the rain started to fall.
From there, it was a race to complete the third quarter and thus create an official game, before things where halted just 1:14 into the fourth.
Dorr finished with four points on three goals and an assist, and was the only Raven to record multiple points on the day. Sophomore Eric Bua Jr. and junior Connor Chapdelaine led the team with three ground balls apiece.
Freshman goalkeeper James Heitmiller made eight saves against 20 shots and suffered the loss (3-6) in the Franklin Pierce crease.
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Saturday when they wrap up the regular season at home against Saint Michael’s at noon.
Franklin Pierce women’s tennis blanks Bentley to claim NE10 regular season title
WALTHAM, Mass. — On the road on Wednesday afternoon, the Franklin Pierce University women’s tennis team closed out an undefeated regular season and laid claim to the program’s first ever Northeast-10 Conference regular season title.
The Ravens dealt Bentley a 7-0 defeat, which marked the team’s seventh shutout victory in nine matches on the year.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 9-0 (9-0 NE10), while Bentley falls to 2-7 (2-6 NE10).
Franklin Pierce cruised to victories in the three doubles matches to claim the doubles point. Third doubles went final first, as graduate student Himani Mor and sophomore Jillian Pagliuca chalked up a 6-1 win.
It was a clean sweep at second doubles, as graduate student Estela Carra and freshman Zoe Asterio Correa dispatched freshman Remi LeSage and sophomore Zoe Chin.
Sophomore Laura Alvarez Tello and freshman Maria Penalver Aguilo rounded out doubles play with a 6-2 win.
Singles play was more of the same, as the Ravens held Bentley out of the win column on the day.
The Ravens will receive a bye in the first round of the upcoming NE10 Championship and will return to action at home for the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, April 28, against an opponent yet to be determined.
Franklin Pierce track and field wraps up Teamsgiving Relays — South
On Wednesday, The Franklin Pierce University track & field program was back in action for the second day of the Teamsgiving Relays — South. This time, the host Ravens and their competition were at Keene State College to complete the throwing events.
On the men’s side, freshman Brogan Bonsaint claimed first in the javelin for a 57.26-meter throw.
Elsewhere, junior Armani Mette took first in the discus with a 37.97-meter throw and second in the shot put for his 13.6-meter distance.
Sophomore Connor Everidge took top spot in both the shot put and hammer after throwing 13.91 meters and 42.41 meters, respectively.
Junior Croix Albee took second in the discus for a 37.58-meter throw and third in the hammer for his 36.5-meter performance.
Freshman Sal Lando claimed second in the hammer after a 36.74-meter throw and third in the shot for his 12.81-meter throw.
For the women, junior Jessica Brewster took second for a 29.69-meter throw in the javelin.
Meanwhile, the Nwosu sisters proved themselves victorious once again, as freshman Nkechi Nwosu threw 34.18 meters to claim first in the discus and sophomore Julieth Nwosu took first in the shot put for a 12.69-meter throw.
Junior Julia Groll took first place in the hammer throw with her 39.16-meter throw.
The Ravens are scheduled to be back in action next week, when they host the Teamsgiving Relays - North on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s action will be at Conant High School while Wednesday will be a return to the complex at Keene State.