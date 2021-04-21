ConVal baseball falls to Sanborn
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal baseball team fell to Sanborn, 7-2, Tuesday in Peterborough.
Eric Stapelfeld pitched 4.1 innings, giving up five unearned runs.
Ollie Theriault pitched 2.2 in relief giving up two runs.
The Cougars only got four hits in the loss.
“As a young team we are making mistakes, but the best part is we aren’t making the same mistakes twice,” said head coach Matt Harris in a text.
ConVal (0-2) plays Sanborn again, at their place in Kingston, Saturday at 1 p.m.
Fall Mountain baseball falls to Sunapee
SUNAPEE — The Fall Mountain baseball team fell to Sunapee, 7-3, Tuesday in Sunapee.
Hayden Chandler got the start for the Wildcats and gave up one earned run on one hit.
Domonic Van Laere Nutting came in and pitched five innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs.
Mitchell Cormier went 2-3 at the plate. Van Laere Nutting and Curtis Hosley also had hits for Fall Mountain.
The game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth when Sunapee pushed across four runs.
The Wildcats (2-1) next visit Hanover Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Keene track & field opens with win
The Keene High boys track & field team won 10 of the 16 individual events and the final 4 X 400 Relay on its way to a season-opening win over Manchester Central at the brand new Alumni Field track Tuesday.
Highlighted performances
Torin Kindopp — 1st 1600 and 1st 800
Martin Nelligan — 1st 3200, 2nd in the 1600
Jacob Migneault — 1st Discus and 1st Shot Put
Bradley Baybutt — 1st HJ and 2nd TJ
Jonas Omara — 1st 300 and Hurdles 2nd HJ
William O’Connor — 1st 200 and 2nd 400
Erik Nolan — 1st 400 and 3rd in 200
Dean Truesdell — 1st Javelin and 2nd 300 Hurdles
The Keene girls were also in action Tuesday, earning the win over Manchester Central as well.
Eleven Keene athletes placed first in the meet, including the following who placed first in two events: Miranda Boswell (shot put and discus), Marie Prock (high jump and triple jump) and Hannah Shepard (1600 meters and 800 meters). Emma Burr and Mia Brown both ran on two winning relays (4x100 and 4x400).
Other individuals who placed first were McKenna Castor (100m hurdles), Ella Hoy (300m hurdles), Ali Hebert (400 meters), Sophie Dean (3200 meters) and Zoe Jane Roberts (javelin).
Keene boys and girls host Manchester Memorial next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Nutting paces Keene State men’s lacrosse in dominating victory over Castleton
CASTLETON VT. — Joe Nutting opened the game with the first six out of nine goals for Keene State, tacking on three extras in the contest for a total of nine goals in a convincing win over the Castleton University Spartans Tuesday night from Spartan Stadium.
The nine goals, and his ten total points, mark career highs for Nutting.
Sophomore Ben Wright found twine four times and picked up one assist in the game to lead KSC to a 24-4 triumph.
Keene State (5-0, 4-0 LEC) will travel to in-state rival Plymouth State University for a Saturday afternoon matchup at 3 p.m.
FPU softball splits doubleheader
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University softball team split Tuesday’s doubleheader with No. 14 Saint Anselm, losing the first game, 11-1, and winning the second game, 2-1, at Bisaccia Softball Field in Rindge.
In game two, senior right-hander Cyrena Zemaitis chucked a three-hitter, and freshman Ashley Cangiano went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple, as the Ravens put together a 2-1 victory.
With the split in Northeast-10 Conference play, Franklin Pierce’s record moved to 10-6 (9-5 NE10), while Saint Anselm’s now stands at 16-4 (13-3 NE10).
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action Thursday, when they host Bentley in a doubleheader at 3 p.m.