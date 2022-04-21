Monadnock baseball stays hot, defeats Hopkinton
SWANZEY — The Monadnock baseball team beat Hopkinton, 16-3, in five innings Wednesday in Swanzey.
Ryan Cornwell (2-for-3, three runs scored), Kevin Putnam (2-for-4, two RBIs), Cam Olivo (2-for-4, four RBIs) all had multiple hits on the day.
Hayden Haddock and Carson Shanks each added four RBIs.
“The boys are swinging the bats well and taking good at-bats,” said Monadnock coach Tom Cote in a text.
Putnam also pitched all five innings, giving up three runs on four hits and five strikeouts.
Monadnock (4-0) visits Hillsboro-Deering Friday at 4 p.m.
Conant baseball beats Kearsarge in five
SUTTON — The Conant baseball team picked up its first win of the year with a 13-1 five-inning trounce over Kearsarge Wednesday in Sutton.
Lane LeClair pitched five shutout innings, giving up just four hits while striking out 10.
Malique Motuzas (2-for-4, three RBIs) and Jordan Ketola (2-for-4, RBI) both had multi-hit games.
Conant drew 11 walks in the win.
The Orioles (1-3) host Bishop Brady Friday in a makeup game at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain baseball shuts out Hillsboro-Deering
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain baseball team stayed undefeated with a 10-0 five-inning win over Hillsboro-Deering Wednesday in Langdon.
Mitch Cormier threw a complete game shutout allowing one hit with nine strikeouts.
Foster Willett was 3-for-3 at the plate. Dominic Van Laere-Nutting was 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Hayden Anastasio and Hudson Willett also had hits for the Wildcats.
Fall Mountain (4-0) travels to Stevens Friday at 4.
Keene softball falls at Windham
WINDHAM — The Keene softball team lost to Windham, 18-4, Wednesday in Windham.
The Windham batters hit the ball hard all game long, banging out four home runs in a 16-hit attack. The Jaguars scored nine runs in the first inning, nine more in the second and one each in the third and fourth.
Keene hit the ball hard as well but right at defenders most of the game. The Blackbirds scored four runs in the fourth inning to avoid the shutout.
Jillian Goodnow led Keene offensively going 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Makenzie Neese took the loss in the circle, giving up nine runs, striking out three with no walks. Goodnow saw her first action of the young season on the mound pitching two innings. She gave up nine runs as well.
The Blackbirds (1-3) host Exeter Friday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball shutout by Newmarket
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale softball team lost to Newmarket, 10-0, Wednesday in Hinsdale.
The Newmarket pitched threw 20 strikeouts and allowed just one hit. Addy Nardolillo got the only hit for Hinsdale.
Sara Miller pitched the complete game.
Hinsdale (2-2) hosts Portsmouth Christian Academy Friday at 4 p.m.
Monadnock softball falls to Hopkinton
SWANZEY — The Monadnock softball team lost to Hopkinton, 11-4, in a tough early-season test Wednesday in Swanzey.
Madison Swett went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. Julia Hoden, Emma Loudermilk, Cainen Avery and Eliza Harwood also recorded hits for the Huskies.
Grace LeClair was in the circle for Monadnock, pitching all seven innings. She gave up 11 runs (six earned) on eight hits with eight strikeouts.
Monadnock (3-1) visits Hillsboro-Deering Friday at 4 p.m.
Fall Mountain softball takes down Bellows Falls
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain softball team defeated Bellows Falls, 15-3, in five innings Wednesday in Langdon.
Freshman Skyelar Blanchard had two hits (a triple and a grand slam) and five RBIs. Melodee Chambers had two doubles. Ashley Putnam had a double and three RBIs. Emma Oliver had three hits including a double and two RBIs.
Kendal Cote went the distance in the circle, striking out 14.
The Wildcats improve to 2-2 and visit Stevens Friday at 4 p.m.
ConVal boys lacrosse beats Goffstown
GOFFSTOWN — The ConVal boys lacrosse team beat Goffstown, 12-5, Wednesday in Goffstown.
Goalie Nick Squatrito made 11 saves in net for the Cougars.
The first quarter ended with a 2-2 tie. In the second quarter, ConVal scored five unanswered goals to take a 7-2 lead at halftime.
Sophomore Ronan McNamara led the way with five goals on six shots and one assist.
Kell McMahon and Cody Siegel scored one goal and three goals respectively.
Freshman Keirnan King scored on man-up opportunity in the first quarter and senior Jaxon Salamy added a goal in the second half. Sophomore Seth Fowler had a goal and two assists
ConVal (2-1) travels to Oyster River Friday at 4:30 p.m., then hosts Coe-Brown next Friday, April 29.
Keene boys track stays undefeated
The Keene boys track team hosted Nashua North and Bishop Guertin Tuesday in Keene's second meet of the season on a cold and blustery day at the Alumni Field track. Keene recorded its third and fourth wins of the season while winning every individual running event and the 4x400 relay. Keene did not run a 4x100 relay.
Torin Kindopp (1600 and 800), Jonathan Hills (1600 and 3200) and Chris Stevens (100 and 200) were Keene's double event winners.
Along with Stevens, Sam Dodson (110 hurdles), Liam Glodgett (300 hurdles), Lucas Sipler (long jump) and Gavin Gruber (javelin) picked up their first varsity track wins.
Keene finished with 74 points, while Nashua North finished with 54 and Bishop Guertin scored eight points.
Keene (4-0) will next compete at the Fenn Relays in Brattleboro, Vt. on Friday, April 29.
Keene girls track beats two D-I rivals
On a cold blustery day, the Keene High School track team defeated two Division I rivals in a tri-meet at home. Keene defeated Nashua North by a score of 82 to 49 and also triumphed over Bishop Guertin by a score of 95 to 40, pushing their record to 3-1 for the season.
Leading the way for Keene was Marie Prock, who won both the high jump and triple jump. Other first place finishers were Lily Hansen (100 meter hurdles), Hannah Shepard (800 meters), Reagan Hoy (3200 meters), Ali Hebert (long jump), and the 4 x 100 squad of Adie Gigliello-Roy, Hebert, Emma Burr and McKenna Castor.
Excellent second place performances were turned in by Corinne Kinson (1600 meters), Jessica Aug (discus) and Troia Milotte (shot put).
Keene competes next on Friday April 29 in the Brattleboro Relays.