Fall Mtn. softball no-hit by Newport Monday
LANGDON — Kendal Cote once again impressed in the circle on Monday, going the distance while striking out 15, but the Fall Mountain softball team lost to Newport, 3-0, Monday in Langdon.
Cote only gave up three hits.
The Wildcats could not muster up a hit against Newport’s Tonya Sanchez. Sanchez struck out 11 batters.
Fall Mountain (1-2) hosts Bellows Falls Wednesday at 4 p.m.
No. 2 Eastern Conn. blows past KSC baseball
MANSFIELD, Conn. — First-place and No. 2 nationally-ranked Eastern Connecticut State University scored six times in the first inning and led 9-0 by the end of the third inning as they cruised to a 10-0, seven-inning win over the Keene State College baseball team in Little East Conference action Tuesday afternoon at the Mansfield Complex.
Freshman Phil Nichols (1-3) started and took the loss for KSC, allowing three earned runs and three hits in one inning. Fellow first year Jack Lang pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit, but the Owls as a pitching staff did not record any strikeouts in the game.
The Owls (6-19, 2-6 LEC) step out of Little East Conference play to take on Mitchell College (19-7, 3-2 NECC) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
No. 5 Eastern Conn. overwhelms KSC softball
MANSFIELD, Conn. – No. 5 Eastern Connecticut State University bulldozed to two five-inning wins over the Keene State College softball team, 10-1 and 16-0, in Little East Conference action Tuesday at Clyde Washburne Field in Mansfield, Conn.
The Warriors hit five home runs, three in the first inning, as they sprinted out to a 5-0 lead after one inning in an eventual 10-1 win in Game 1.
Lilah Demmy (7-7) got the ball for the Owls and took the loss, allowing five earned runs on four hits in one inning. She walked one and struck out one.
Sara Cote (1-for-2, HR, RBI, R), Meghan Moran and Megan Blanchette recorded KSC’s hits offensively, but the Owls fell to 3-13 on the road by the end of the day.
Not much changed in the second game for either side, with Eastern Connecticut this time scoring nine times in their first trip to the plate, four before an out was recorded, as they won 16-0.
Carissa Miller (5-7) pitched two innings in Game 2 and took the loss for Keene State.
Keene State (12-18, 2-8 LEC) returns home for four games in two days, starting with a doubleheader against the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth (22-8-1, 7-3 LEC) on Friday at 3 p.m.
Keene State women’s lacrosse downs Castleton
CASTLETON, Vt. — Junior Haile Ratajack netted eight goals and tallied one assist to lead the Keene State College women’s lacrosse team to an impressive 15-2 win over Castleton University at Dave Wolk Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Owls jumped to an early lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Keene State scored 11 goals before the Spartans got on the scoreboard with under six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Six of the 11 goals came from Ratajack with five of thsoe goals assisted by Hannah Dworkin.
Freshman Chase Gengras netted a pair of goals while Emma Goodridge, MacKenzie MacGowan and Mindy St. Marie tallied a goal apiece for the Owls.
Junior Jackie DeAngelis scored 17 seconds into the final quarter for Keene State, her tenth on the season. Freshman Kristin Leslie scored her first career goal with an assist from Ratajack to conclude the scoring for the Owls.
Senior goalkeeper Haley Terva recorded four saves for the Owls.
The Owls (3-9) will be back at home to take on the University of Southern Maine on Saturday at noon.