Keene softball continues hot streak, shuts out Manchester Central
MANCHESTER — Emma Bartlett again looked sharp in the circle for the Keene High softball team, recording her second shutout of the season and striking out 13 batters in the Blackbirds’ 14-0, six-inning rout of Manchester Central Monday in Manchester.
Maya Carey led the way offensively, going 3-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Laurel Clace went 2-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Keene (4-0) faces Manchester Central again Wednesday at Foster Field in Keene.
Fall Mountain baseball shuts out Sunapee
LANGDON — Mitch Cormier did it all for the Fall Mountain baseball team in Monday’s 4-0 win over Sunapee in Langdon.
Cormier pitched a complete game, one-hit shutout while striking out seven. He also went 3-3 at the plate with two RBI.
Hayden Chandler recorded a double and an RBI in the win.
The Wildcats (2-0) next visit Sunapee Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale softball downs Wilton
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale softball team earned a 15-13 win over Wilton-Lyndeborough Monday in Hinsdale.
Angelina Nardolillo pitched the complete game, giving up nine hits.
Delaney Wilcox finished with three doubles and seven RBI.
Olivia Pangelinan and Megan Roberts each had two hits in the win. Pangelinan drove in a run and Roberts drove in two.
Hindsale (1-2) faces Wilton again Friday at 4 p.m. in Wilton.
Keene boys tennis comes up just short
Dillon Rodgers, Max Santos and John Walton picked up singles wins, and Sam Bergeron and Nick Cusack picked up a doubles win, but the Keene High boys tennis team came up just short, 5-4, against Manchester Central Monday in Keene.
It came down to the doubles matches, where Central picked up two of three for the win.
Keene (0-3) gets another shot against Manchester Central Wednesday in Manchester.
Keene girls tennis falls to Manchester Central
MANCHESTER — The Keene girls tennis team fell to Manchester Central, 9-0, Monday in Manchester.
The teams meet again Wednesday in Keene at 4:30 p.m.
KSC softball handed two home losses
The Keene State College softball team found some answers offensively, particularly in the second game of a doubleheader against Castleton University when they had a season-high 14 hits — seven for extra bases — and scored seven times, but it was not enough to end their losing skid as they dropped both non-conference affairs to the Spartans by finals of 8-0 (5 innings) and 8-7 at Owl Athletic Complex.
Keene State falls to 1-13 on the season, while Castleton moves to 9-5.
Megan Blanchette finished the second game with three doubles (3-4) and two RBI, while Meghan Moran, Olivia Albert, Alexis Blanchette, Grace Hallett and Faith Barbieri all had two-hit games.
The Owls next visit the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth (0-9-1, 0-4 LEC) on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
FPU field hockey drops season finale to Saint Anselm
RINDGE — The Franklin Pierce University field hockey team wrapped up its abbreviated spring 2021 campaign on Monday night, with a 3-1 loss to the 2019 national runner-up, Saint Anselm, in Rindge.
With the loss, Franklin Pierce finishes its season at 3-1. For Saint Anselm, it was the team’s first action since the 2019 national title game, as the Hawks moved to 1-0.
The two teams traded first-quarter goals, Franklin Pierce getting their goal from freshman Anna Beck, her fourth goal of the spring.
But the Hawks turned up the pressure in the second half, and eventually broke through for the win.