Keene baseball picks up first win in big way
PLAISTOW — Behind Jack Riendeau’s shutout, the Keene baseball team beat Timberlane, 10-0, in five innings Monday in Plaistow to pick up its first win of the season.
Riendeau allowed just five hits while striking out nine batters to earn his first varsity win.
Jared Schmitt went 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot, with an RBI and three runs scored. Brock Haynes, Cal Tiani, and Joel Beard also had hits for the Blackbirds.
Keene drew eight walks.
“Rode solid pitching by Jack R and good focus at the plate,” said Keene coach Ryan Boden in a text.
Keene (1-3) hosts Brattleboro Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
MRHS baseball continues roll, beats Mascoma
SWANZEY — The Monadnock baseball team beat Mascoma Valley, 21-1, in five innings Monday in Swanzey.
Kevin Putnam went 4-for-5 with six RBIs and three runs scored. Ben Dean was 3-for-4 with six RBIs, including a homerun that hit off the scoreboard in left-centerfield.
Along with Putnam and Dean, Hayden Haddock (3-for-3, three RBIs), Cam Olivo (3-for-3, RBI) and Jake Hilliard (2-for-2) also had multi-hit games.
The Huskies got four guys on the mound, starting with Olivo pitching a 1-2-3 first inning. Connor Branon pitched the second and third innings, allowing the one unearned run. Then, Colin Donnelly pitched the fourth inning and Dean closed the door in the fifth.
Monadnock (3-0) hosts Hopkinton Wednesday at 4 p.m.
ConVal baseball drops first of season to Souhegan
AMHERST — The ConVal baseball team kept it close until the fifth inning, but ultimately lost to Souhgean, 7-1, Monday in Amherst.
Senior Austin Knight made solid plays in the field to help keep ConVal in the game until the end.
The Sabers’ Kyan Bagshaw pitched 5.1 innings, striking out 10 Cougars.
Senior Sam Scheinblum got the start for ConVal, allowing four runs on three hits in three innings. He struck out three. Junior Joe Gutwein pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and senior Remington Hall got the last two outs.
ConVal (2-1) hosts Milford Thursday then Hollis-Brookline Friday. Both games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
KHS softball can’t get over the hill vs. Timberlane
The Keene softball team tied the game after falling behind early, but eventually Timberlane came away with a 6-2 victory over the Blackbirds Monday in Keene.
Timberlane pulled ahead 2-0 in the first inning, but Keene evened the score in the bottom half. The Blackbirds left the bases loaded in that inning, then the Owls pulled ahead for good with a two-run second inning. Timberlane scored again in the third and fourth innings.
Sydney Maclean hit three singles, Taylor Swift banged out two singles with an RBI and Lexi Lounder roped a double to left center and scored a run.
Makenzie Neese took the loss in the circle, pitching two innings, allowing four runs (two earned). She walked two batters and struck out two. Cassidy Dunham pitched five innings in relief, striking out two, walking three and surrendering two runs.
Keene (1-2) travels to Brattleboro Union Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
ConVal softball rallies against Souhegan
AMHERST — Despite falling behind in the third inning, the ConVal softball team rallied in the fifth to beat Souhegan, 13-5, Monday in Amherst.
The Sabers took a 5-2 lead after a four-run third inning, but the Cougars responded with a six-run fifth inning. ConVal also plated three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Samantha Henderson led the team with four runs on two hits, Morgan Bemont had two walks, a double, triple, two runs and four RBIs and Lily Mandel, Kendall Sullivan and Mackenzie Anderson each scored two runs.
Mandel pitched 2.1 innings, giving up five runs on six hits and Sullivan pitched 4.2 innings in relief, allowing just two hits.
ConVal (3-0) hosts Milford Thursday at 4 p.m.