KSC men’s lacrosse pounds USM
GORHAM, Maine — Joe Nutting and Andrew Miller each scored five goals to highlight a laundry list of Owl scorers — 14 to be exact — as the Keene State men’s lacrosse team dismantled the University of Southern Maine, 26-6, in a Little East Conference contest Saturday afternoon at Hannaford Field.
The Owls (4-0, 3-0 LEC) never trailed in the game and used a burst of nine consecutive goals spanning the first and second quarters to turn a 3-3 game into a 12-3 lead and that wound up being more than enough to win another conference contest and another matchup with ease in 2021.
KSC has outscored their opponents 79-22 this season, winning every game by at least 12 goals.
KSC has featured a balanced offense all season, with 16 different players recording a goal and 20 different players a point.
Keene State next travels to Castleton University (0-6, 0-1 LEC) for a 7 p.m. faceoff on Tuesday.
KSC women’s lacrosse rallies past USM
GORHAM, Maine – The Keene State College women’s lacrosse team scored six goals in a row in the final 11 minutes en route to a come-from-behind 11-9 victory over the University of Southern Maine in Little East Conference action Saturday afternoon at Hannaford Field.
It was the usual suspects powering KSC’s offense against USM (3-2, 2-2 LEC), with Haile Ratajack leading the way with four goals and three assists. She also picked up five ground balls and had four draw controls. Ali Daisy, Brigid Casey and Mindy St. Marie each scored twice. Casey also added six draw controls.
Haley Terva won in net for the Owls (4-2, 4-1), stopping seven of the 16 shots that came her way. She has a 9.83 goals against average on the season.
KSC took 15 of 21 draw controls, including eight of nine in the second half.
Keene State next travels to Castleton University (2-6, 1-3) Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start.
KSC baseball drops pair at No. 21 USM
GORHAM, Maine — Sophomore Josh Beayon allowed three runs over seven innings while striking out six and the Keene State College baseball team held a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning of the opener of a Little East Conference doubleheader at No. 21 University of Southern Maine Sunday afternoon at Ed Flaherty Field.
However, the Huskies plated three runs in the eighth to scrap out a 6-4 win in that contest and then scored nine runs spanning the fourth and fifth innings of the second game, eventually winning 10-5 as KSC dropped both and have now lost seven in a row.
Keene State returns home to take on the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth (4-9, 3-5 LEC) this Wednesday for a conference game at 3:30 p.m.
USM softball runs past Owls again
The first inning of Sunday’s doubleheader against the University of Southern Maine told the story of what the afternoon would be for the Keene State softball team. The Huskies hit a leadoff home run and then cracked a two-run shot three batters later to build a quick 3-0 lead and went on to sweep the Owls by scores of 10-4 and 8-2 while never trailing in either non-conference contest at Owl Athletic Complex.
Keene State’s 10 hits in the opener matched a season-best. They also had that many in a 5-1 win at Castleton University eight days ago.
The Owls next play a rescheduled non-conference doubleheader against Castleton (7-5, 4-4 LEC) Monday at 3 p.m. The teams already split their pair of LEC games.
FPU women’s lacrosse slips past Stonehill
RINDGE — Accounting for half of her team’s offensive output, Savannah Ernst put the Franklin Pierce University women’s lacrosse team on her back on Sunday afternoon at Sodexo Field.
The junior’s five-goal, six-point performance led the way for the Ravens, who also got two goals apiece from juniors Megyn Ayotte and Morgan Baxendale to squeak out a 10-9 victory over visiting Stonehill in Northeast-10 Conference play.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 3-1 (3-1 NE10), while Stonehill falls to 3-5 (3-5 NE10).
Sophomore netminder Erin Blake finished with eight saves against 17 shots to pick up the win for Franklin Pierce (2-1).
The Ravens are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Saint Michael’s for a 3:30 p.m. start.
FPU women’s soccer doubles up AIC
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — For the second time in four days, the Franklin Pierce University women’s soccer team dealt American International a one-goal loss. This time, it was a 2-1 victory for the Ravens on the road, at AIC’s Abdow Field.
Freshman Hailey Goodman scored both goals in the win for Franklin Pierce, and has now scored three times in two games to begin her collegiate career.
With the win, Franklin Pierce improves to 2-0-0 in its spring campaign, while AIC falls to 4-2-1, with both losses coming at the hands of the Ravens.
Freshman Kasey Donnelly (2-0-0) finished with nine saves against 10 shots on her goal to pick up the win in net for Franklin Pierce.
KSC volleyball sweeps Plymouth State
Sophomore Sydney Johnson finished with 10 kills while hitting .308 and the Keene State College women’s volleyball team hit .291 while limiting Plymouth State University to -.009 to cruise to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-19) sweep of the Panthers in Little East Conference Saturday afternoon at Spaulding Gymnasium.
Keene State (3-1, 3-1 LEC) scored the first six points of the match and only trailed four times in the three sets — never by more than two points — while winning their third straight since a tough five-set loss to open the spring.
Keene State’s final spring match is Thursday at UMass-Dartmouth (2-0, 2-0 LEC). The opening serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Fodor stars at George Davis Invitational
LOWELL, Mass. — Keene State College junior Joey Fodor took a big step towards qualification for the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships at the George Davis Invitational at UMass Lowell on Saturday.
Fodor threw the javelin 56.52 meters, a toss that bumps him up to 11th in the nation. The top 17 in the nation will go to the NCAA Division III Championships.