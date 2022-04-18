Keene softball team rallies late on Friday
The Keene softball team beat Manchester Central-West, 10-9, after a late comeback Friday in Keene.
The Blackbirds committed six errors that led to five unearned runs and trailed, 9-7, heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. Keene then rallied for three runs on four hits to pull ahead 10-9.
Keene set down Manchester in order in the sixth and seventh innings to hold on for the win.
Sydney Maclean led the way offensively with two hits and three runs scored, Madi Testo had two hits, one run and three RBIs, and Katelyn Stout had two hits, a run and an RBI.
Cassidy Dunham went the distance in the circle for Keene with six strikeouts, four walks and one hit batsman.
Keene (1-1) hosts Timberlane Regional Monday at 4:30 on Foster Field.
ConVal softball run rules Laconia Friday
LACONIA — The ConVal softball team scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back in an 11-2, six-inning victory Friday in Laconia.
Every starter scored a run in the victory, and Samantha Henderson and Morgan Bemont scored two each.
Lily Mandel pitched the complete game, taking a perfect game into the fifth inning before Laconia hit a bloop single. She allowed only two hits and struck out 11 batters without giving up a walk.
ConVal (2-0) visits Souhegan Monday at 4:30 p.m.
ConVal tennis edges Portsmouth Friday
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal tennis team beat Portsmouth, 5-4, in Peterborough Friday.
Eva Calcutt, Fletcher Maggs, Zach Burgess and Jake Daniels all picked up singles wins.
Jaimini Viles and Wyatt Burbank teamed up to win No. 2 doubles.
ConVal (2-2) has now won two in a row and next travels to Lebanon Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Conant boys finish third at Pelham Invitational
PELHAM — Even without the defending state champion in the shotput (Garrett Somero), the Conant boys track team finished third out of 22 teams at the Pelham Invitational Saturday in Pelham.
Ethan Vitello finished first in the long jump and triple jump, and third in the 200m race. Ben Sawyer finished third in the 400m and fourth in high jump. Austin Poikonen placed sixth in the 300m hurdles.
The boys 4x800m relay team finished second and the 4x400m team placed third.
The girls team finished 13th, led by Kylie Aho who finished fourth in the 1600m and fifth in the 800m. Neve Mormando placed sixth in the 800m, right behind Aho.
The 4x800m relay team placed second and the 4x400m team finished fourth.
Conant hosts a mini meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. with Monadnock, Campbell, Mascenic and Woodsville.
ConVal track impresses at Saber Invite Saturday
AMHERST — The ConVal track team competed at the Saber Invitational Saturday, hosted by Souhegan High School in Amherst.
Jack Harris cleared 8’6 in the pole vault, a personal best, and the 4x400m relay team finished in 6th place with a time of 4:23.66.
The girls had an impressive day overall and finished in sixth place out of nine teams. Tasha MacNeil placed sixth in the 100m dash with a time of 13.82, third in the Javelin with a throw of 89’3 and fifth in the shot put with a throw of 28’9.5. Aida Davis and Ella Phillips took fifth and sixth place in the 400m with impressive times.
Kendall Larson took third in the 1600m run with a time of 6:15.68 and third in the triple jump with a distance of 28’4.5. Allison Bull took fifth place in the 3200m with a time of 13:23.56. Elise Robbins cruised to a 58.3 time in the 300m hurdles which resulted in fifth place, pole vaulted 7’0 for second place and jumped 4’6 in the high jump for fifth place.
The 4x100m relay team took sixth place.
ConVal hosts a track meet with Souhegan, Goffstown and Windham Monday at 4 p.m.