Keene baseball falls late to Central-West
MANCHESTER — Jared Schmitt went 2-for-4 with a triple and Ian Bergeron went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, but the Keene High baseball team lost to Manchester Central-West, 8-2, Friday in Manchester.
Gavin Rigby got the start and pitched five innings, giving up three runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Manchester led 3-2 after five innings, then put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
Keene (0-3) visits Timberlane Monday at 4 p.m.
ConVal baseball takes down Laconia
LACONIA — The ConVal baseball team beat Laconia, 4-1, Friday in Laconia.
Brady Carpentiere pitched five innings in relief, striking out seven batters and allowing just two hits. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and a stolen base.
ConVal (2-0) visits Souhegan Monday at 4 p.m.
Hinsdale baseball beats Concord Christian
HINSDALE — The Hinsdale baseball team beat Concord Christian, 4-3, Friday in Hinsdale.
Aidan Davis pitched the complete game.
The Pacers (1-2) hosts Wilton-Lyndeborough Monday at 4 p.m.
MRHS softball comes back late against Conant
JAFFREY — Down 6-3 heading into the seventh inning, the Monadnock softball team rallied to score five runs and eventually beat Conant, 8-6, Friday in Jaffrey.
Shaylee Branon went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. Cainen Avery went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Grace LeClair pitched all seven innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on give hits while striking out 12.
For Conant, Tessa Spingola went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Graceyn Kirby went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. She also pitched the complete game, giving up the eight runs (two earned) on 10 hits with 14 strikeouts.
Monadnock (2-0) hosts Mascoma Valley Monday and Conant hosts Bishop Brady Tuesday, both games scheduled for 4 p.m.
ConVal boys lacrosse cruises past Spaulding
PETERBOROUGH — The ConVal boys lacrosse team beat Spaulding, 19-2, Friday in Peterborough.
Ronan McNamara scored 10 goals in the win and recorded three assists.
Seth Fowler, Ethan Weber and Noah Lambert each had two goals.
Junior Dillon O’Sullivan had one goal and two assists. Noah Stewart and Jaxon Salamy each had a goal as well.
ConVal goalie Nick Squatrito made seven saves.
The Cougars (1-1) host Manchester Memorial Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Keene boys tennis beats Manchester Central
MANCHESTER — The Keene boys tennis team beat Manchester Central, 6-3, Friday in Manchester.
Ethan Lewis, Matt McGreer, Dillon Rodgers and Max Santos all picked up singles wins.
Lewis and McGreer, and Rodgers and John Walton won their doubles matches.
Keene (3-1) travels to Londonderry next Thursday at 4 p.m.
Keene girls tennis swept by Manchester Central
The Keene girls tennis team lost to Manchester Central, 9-0, Friday in Keene.
Keene (0-2) hosts Londonderry next Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Other Scores:
Softball: Keene 10, Manchester Central 9
Softball: ConVal 10, Laconia 2
Boys lacrosse: Exeter 20, Keene 4
Girls lacrosse: Exeter 23, Keene 0
Boys tennis: ConVal 5, Portsmouth 4
Boys volleyball: Coe-Brown 3, Keene 0